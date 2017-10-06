News By Tag
Regional Eye Center Named Favorite Eye Care Center of Hutchinson, MN
Regional Eye Center Wins Hutchinson Leader Readers' Choice Award
At Regional Eye Center, our eye care team is composed of Ophthalmologists, Optometrists, Opticians and experienced Ophthalmic Technicians and Assistants. We strive for excellence in all that we do, to be eager to help and to compassionately care for each patient's eye care concerns. We understand how important clear vision is to the quality of life of our patients and we dedicate ourselves to the preservation and improvement of vision. Our Board-Certified physicians use their years of medical and surgical experience to provide each patient with an understanding of their eye's condition and with their treatment options.
Our Optometrists are members of the American Board of Optometry and the American Optometric Association and have the unique advantage of working closely with our Ophthalmologists to provide the highest level of care. They bring unique skills and experience to the delivery of routine eye check-ups and screening for diseases, the fitting of spectacle vision correction, the fitting of contact lenses, the medical treatment of eye diseases and to the preoperative screening process for laser vision correction. They have at their disposal the most advanced technology to assure their patients receive the best vision care.
Our Ophthalmologists and Surgeons are members of the American Board of Ophthalmology and the American Academy of Ophthalmology and have undertaken additional training in refractive surgery with wavefront optimized visual results, including CustomVue LASIK, no-stitch/no-
Our physicians have years of experience treating medical eye conditions and performing corrective eye surgical procedures around the state of Minnesota and in the developing world. Their work in Central America began in the early 1990's and continues to today as they regularly visit San Lucas-Toliman, Guatemala, striving to provide eye care and restore vision to those blinded by cataract, to those who otherwise would have no hope for treatment. It is their great pleasure to be able to share their God-given skills and abilities with all their patients, whether in Minnesota or in Guatemala.
You'll find the team at Regional Eye Specialists, P.A. dedicated to providing you and/or your loved one with the best in eye care. For more information about Regional Eye Center, please visit our website at http://www.regeyecenter.com.
