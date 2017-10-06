News By Tag
Max's Restaurant, Cuisine of the Philippines Celebrates its 72nd Anniversary
Popular Restaurant Celebrates 4th Year in Las Vegas With Special Offer
Located at 1290 E. Flamingo Road, Max's Restaurant is celebrating four years in Las Vegas and has become a popular destination for Filipino locals since opening in October of 2013. In February of 2014, Max's won the award for "Best Filipino Cuisine" as judged by Desert Companion Magazine and recipient of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of the Best" award in 2015.
The recipe for success of Max's Restaurant is no secret to the family-operated franchise.
"Providing consistently good food and service is a major key to our success," said Bill Rodgers, Director for North America Max's Group, Inc, operator of internationally known food brands, including Max's Restaurant. "This special offer on the Whole Chicken is a great way to celebrate our anniversary and say "Salamat"! or Thank you to our loyal customers."
Max's Restaurant is legendary for its delicious fried chicken, crispy yet tender and juicy. The story of Max Restaurant can be traced to the culturally-rich country, Philippines. After World War II, Maximo Gimenez, a Stanford-educated teacher, befriended American occupation troops stationed in Quezon City, Philippines. A few would come to his house for a drink or two. Eventually they insisted that they pay for their drinks. It was then that Maximo decided to open a café that served chicken, steak, and drinks.
To help him with the café, his wife Mercedes, and his sister-in-law Felipa, joined him together with his niece Ruby, who managed the kitchen with her husband Claro. It was Ruby who wcj concocted a special recipe for chicken. A recipe for delicious, tender, juicy, and crispy chicken that kept the G.I.'s coming back for more. Soon enough, it would become a legend with the Filipino public too!
Encouraged by her mother to expand the menu and serve more Filipino food, Ruby put up the Baclaran branch along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque. It was decided that the restaurant would be named "Max's" which was Maximo's nickname.
Over the years, Max's Restaurant's popularity grew and became known as "the house that fried chicken built." Today, Max's Restaurant has expanded with over 150 branches in the Philippines, Middle East, U.S.A. and Canada.
In addition to the famous Max's Chicken, Max's Restaurant offers traditonal Filipino favorites such as Pancit (noodles), Lumpia (egg rolls), Adobo and Halo Halo.
Max's Restaurant is open Sun. – Thu from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information call (702) 433-4554 or visit www.maxsrestaurantusa.com.
