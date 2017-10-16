News By Tag
After half a million downloads, the founders are turning their app into a card game on Kickstarter
Drink and Tell has triggered over half a million conversations amongst people, all while getting them drunk. After much demand, the founders are turning it into a party card game, with the help of Kickstarter, their community and a competition.
They owe much of their app's success to their database of thousands of cheeky questions, as many become bored of playing the standard drinking games at parties. Some of the questions have been so shocking, they've been banned from the App store, which is half the reason why founders Lisa N'Paisan and Neda Robat-Meily are turning it into a party card game on Kickstarter. That, and the demand from their huge community.
According to Statistica, over 370,000 Kickstarter projects have been launched, however only 35.8% of projects are successfully funded. Co-founder, Lisa N'Paisan was aware of this alarming fact, stating "we had to put our thinking caps on, and think of a strategy that would really build momentum around our Kickstarter campaign. We don't want to be that other 64.2%." And that's exactly what they did. They are going to throw a massive party, by providing $500 worth of alcohol to one lucky person, through their Drink and Throw the Party of the Year competition. How do you win exactly? Users will receive a unique referral link once they sign up, and whoever successfully refers the most number of friends, wins a free party and cool points from their friends.
Their party card game and competition will launch on Kickstarter from October 16th, and will run for 30 days. Drink and Tell app is also available worldwide on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store for wcj free.
Kickstarter launch date: Monday 16th October 2017
Contents: 200 question cards and voting cards for up to 5 players. (Contains explicit and sexual content)
Cost: $20 USD.
