 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Real Estate
* Las Colinas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Veronica Mendivil Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes New Agent
RE/MAX DFW Associates Welcomes New Agent
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Re Max
Real Estate
Las Colinas

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Texas - US

LAS COLINAS, Texas - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- RE/MAX DFW Associates announces new associate, Veronica Mendivil, to the Las Colinas office. Ms. Mendivil is newly licensed and brings a background in client relations. "I joined RE/MAX DFW Associates because of everything they have to offer such as the training and incredible management team," she said. "I love helping people and I'm ready to help families with their real estate needs." She is bilingual in English and Spanish and looks forward in assisting the Hispanic community.

Manager of the Las Colinas office, Robert DeLeon, says Ms. Mendivil is an excellent asset to the team. "Ms. Mendivil is self-motivated and has the passion for the real estate industry. She is going to do great things here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

Originally from Juarez, wcj MEX, Ms. Mendivil moved to Dallas, TX, 17 years ago. She is a mother of one adult son and volunteers at Irving Bible Church. When time permits, Ms. Mendivil enjoys fine dining and working out.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Veronica Mendivil can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.402.4190 or via email at veronica.mendivil@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share