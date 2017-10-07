News By Tag
Veronica Mendivil Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Manager of the Las Colinas office, Robert DeLeon, says Ms. Mendivil is an excellent asset to the team. "Ms. Mendivil is self-motivated and has the passion for the real estate industry. She is going to do great things here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
Originally from Juarez, wcj MEX, Ms. Mendivil moved to Dallas, TX, 17 years ago. She is a mother of one adult son and volunteers at Irving Bible Church. When time permits, Ms. Mendivil enjoys fine dining and working out.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Veronica Mendivil can be contacted at the Las Colinas office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.402.4190 or via email at veronica.mendivil@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
