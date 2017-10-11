Florida Bankruptcy Expert Luis Rivera Honored by American Bankruptcy Institute

Florida Bankruptcy Expert Luis Rivera

-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Luis E. Rivera II has been selected to the American Bankruptcy Institute's ("ABI") Inaugural "40 Under 40" class, which recognizes 40 of the nation's top insolvency professionals under the age of 40. Honorees were selected by a steering committee composed of insolvency professionals and bankruptcy judges from throughout the country.Rivera is a Certified Specialist in Business and Consumer Bankruptcy by the American Board of Certification, one of only twelve attorneys in Florida who hold these dual certifications. He has broad experience in business litigation, bankruptcy, creditors' rights and insolvency counseling. In addition to his law practice, Rivera serves as a U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee. As a trustee, he is routinely involved in the liquidation of business enterprises, including the recovery and sale of assets; the investigation, development, and prosecution of litigation to recover funds for creditors; and the reconciliation and payment of claims held by creditors.Rivera is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine every year since 2009. He also was honored by the Southwest Florida Bankruptcy Bar as the recipient of the Alexander L. Paskay Professionalism Award in 2015.Rivera received his undergraduate degree from Loyola University in New Orleans (B.A., magna cum laude, 2001) and his law degree from Washington wcj and Lee University School of Law (J.D., 2005). He can be reached at luis.rivera@henlaw.com.With more than 12,000 members, the ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sanibel Island. For more information on Rivera or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.