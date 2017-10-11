 
Industry News





The Citadelle Art Foundation Brings Collaborative Art Project to Panhandle

Life-sized murals made from tape to compliment existing landmarks
 
 
AMARILLO, Texas - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Tape Art has become a nationwide phenomenon in the 28 years since it first started and The Citadelle Art Foundation is proud to bring this dynamic and collaborative form of art to the Texas Panhandle for the month of October. Life-sized murals created by using only low-adhesive tape will temporarily adorn The Citadelle, areas around cultural landmarks, and schools in Spearman, Perryton, and Stratford. The theme of these imaginative murals will be to start a dialogue about the role technology plays in our daily lives and how we blend it with the beauty of the cultural assets that surround us.

Tape Art was born in Providence, Rhode Island in the 1980's. The movement began with a collection of nightly drawings made in tape on sidewalks and public spaces. The drawings sprawled across the landscape depicting scenes of chariots, trains, and roller coasters all rendered in life-sized silhouettes. When these works of art were finished, they were always removed within 24 hours. It wasn't unusual to see a silhouette come to life, only to disappear when the sun came up the next day. The projects quickly grew in popularity because they made art entertaining and accessible to everyone.

It wasn't long before national press picked up on the drawings and the Tape Art movement took on a life of its own. At one point, the Tape Art Crew traveled 29,000 miles in six months creating work in 40 different states. These innovative works of art have been featured on the Brooks Museum of Art in Memphis, Tennessee, The Revolving Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, The CBGB Gallery in New York City, and the Cattle Depot Artist Village Residency in Hong Kong, China. The Tape Art Crew expanded their work into schools, festivals, and office buildings teaching children and adults that creativity and imagination are not bound by age. What started out as a localized community-drawing project soon grew into a worldwide phenomenon that started a conversation about art, technology, social responsibility, and the value of teamwork.

"We are fortunate to be able to bring this group of incredible artists to our community," says Executive Director Wendie Cook.  "This group is extremely talented and their work has been featured on some of the most prestigious landmarks in the country. To be able to share this work and collectively come together with the people of the Panhandle is a once-in-a-lifetime wcj opportunity."

The contributions that artists of this caliber make to a community are enormous. Jim Bob McMillan, Deputy Director of the Texas Commission on the Arts, stresses the importance of bringing art of this level to local communities saying, "Artists, cultural institutions and creative enterprises all contribute to a community's economic potential. Not only do they generate direct economic activity, but artists and creative entrepreneurs infuse communities with energy and innovation."

The Citadelle Art Foundation is dedicated to providing a sanctuary for all forms of expression that celebrate life through art. The Tape Art Crew has a decades long history of bringing people together to create and celebrate art and what makes us all unique. Two organizations enthusiastic about the advancement of art mean this is an event like none-other.

For more information visit http://www.thecitadelle.org/tapeart. Installation maps can be picked up at The Citadelle and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. For a complete list of Tape Art events for the month of October please see the attached calendar.

