Creatrix Campus launches new groundbreaking course catalog software that makes registration easy

-- Creatrix Campus announced the immediate availability of course catalog software for higher education, enabling students to register for various courses easily. The cloud-based course catalog software gives educators and students to access various courses and instructional material in colleges and universities.Students can search the online course catalog and use filter options such as course numbers, titles and keywords to refine results and get the right course information. Creatrix Campus allows you to configure your catalog with a highly secure role-based authentication system in order to confidently assign tasks with multiple user roles to view course details and registration options.Creatrix Campus is the only solution that offers out-of-the-box course catalog with a wide range of customizations to keep pace with the critical needs of institutions to ensure the success of catalogs. Increase accuracy and validity in the course catalog with various types of Creatrix's reports. The course catalog is built using cutting-edge technologies – Responsive, automated, customized, searchable, integrated and dynamic to ensure a seamless user experience across multiple devices.Many clients have already benefited from deploying ERP software for higher education. Syed, Al Faisal University, Saudi Arabia said "We use Creatix Campus evaluation software for our university. The intelligent reports and powerful dashboards made our job easier."Course catalog software is part Creatrix Campus's commitment to deliver the best course registration system in the wcj higher education space.For more information, please visitCreatrix Campus is a flagship product of Anubavam LLC, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with branches across South Africa, UAE and India. With their innovative approach to education, Creatrix Campus platform helps small, medium and large sized colleges and higher education institutions to better align their core academic and administrative processes with technology, and help plan, implement, manage and maintain their IT infrastructure, leading to enhanced learning outcomes and ability to compete in today's market.Sriram S.Education Consultant7801 Broadway Ste 205Texas, United States.+1-210-877-2946www.creatrixcampus.com/