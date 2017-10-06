News By Tag
America's Largest Builder Joins Charlotte's Community of the Year in Waxhaw
D.R. Horton to Expand into MillBridge, Master-Planned Community Offers Something for Everyone
"Our livable floor plans, energy efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in home building. I couldn't think of a better place than MillBridge for our expansion into Waxhaw," shares Wendy Livengood, marketing manager for D.R. Horton's Charlotte division.
Priced from the $270s to the $450s, the homes range from approximately 1,700 to over 4,000 square feet and are available on several lot sizes. With such a wide variety of options, there's something for everyone, including first-time home buyers and families looking to grow into their second or third home.
"Waxhaw continues to be lauded as one of Charlotte's top suburbs, MillBridge continues to be acclaimed as a Charlotte community of the year, and now D.R. Horton joins us as a top homebuilder in the country," says Kelley Archer, marketing manager at MillBridge. "New home seekers will undoubtedly be excited about the breadth of options D.R. Horton offers."
About MillBridge
MillBridge, developed by Landeavor, is a 900-acre, master-planned community located wcj in Waxhaw, NC. It features resort-style amenities, including a full coffee bar, three swimming pools, a lazy river, pocket gardens, a movie theater, fitness center, event space and covered basketball court. MillBridge also boasts a full event calendar each month with activities from story time to knitting night, as well as community events including Light Up MillBridge and the Fall Festival. Contact MillBridge at (704) 834-3190 for information on upcoming events and real estate or visit millbridge-nc.com.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, "America's Builder," has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for more than 35 years. America's largest homebuilder for fifteen years in a row by volume, D.R. Horton has built more than 600,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton's Charlotte division, please visit www.DRHorton.com/
