 
News By Tag
* Iowa Wind Energy
* Generators
* Wind Technicians
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Irving
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Shermco's Kevin Alewine to Speak at Power of WE Midwest Technical Conference 2017

 
 
Kevin Alewine small
Kevin Alewine small
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Iowa Wind Energy
* Generators
* Wind Technicians

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Irving - Texas - US

Subject:
* Events

IRVING, Texas - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Kevin Alewine, director of marketing for Shermco Industries, will be speaking at The Power of WE – Midwest Technical Conference sponsored by the Iowa Wind Energy Association and held at the Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville, Iowa on October 25 and 26, 2017.  Alewine will participate with a panel of industry experts discussing wind turbine life extension projects.  His topic will be focused on maintenance planning, failure modes and technical upgrades to improve the reliability and length of service of generators for utility scale wind turbines.  Alewine has been involved with rotating machine reliability for nearly 40 years and has been directly involved with wind turbine generator manufacturing and maintenance since 2006.

The Midwest Technical Conference targets those individuals who operate, maintain and repair wind turbines and those in a direct supervisory role or managerial role. These participants are expert end users of products and services wcj which are employed in the wind industry. The event provides a great opportunity to gain "field perspectives" on needs and use cases of tools and equipment for operating and maintaining wind turbines.  The two-day conference offers industry experts speaking on a wide variety of topics of interest to wind technicians and their managers including safe operations, quality assurance, career advancement and emerging technologies in turbine technical areas including bearings, condition monitoring and drive train components.

For more information on the conference visit http://iowawindenergy.org or call (800) 252-5664

ABOUT SHERMCO

Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http://www.shermco.com

Media Contact
Kevin Alewine
972-793-5523
kalewine@shermco.com
End
Source:Shermco Industries
Email:***@shermco.com Email Verified
Tags:Iowa Wind Energy, Generators, Wind Technicians
Industry:Energy
Location:Irving - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share