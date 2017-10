Shermco's Kevin Alewine to Speak at Power of WE Midwest Technical Conference 2017

Kevin Alewine small

Kevin Alewine

972-793-5523

kalewine@shermco.com

-- Kevin Alewine, director of marketing for Shermco Industries, will be speaking at The Power of WE – Midwest Technical Conference sponsored by the Iowa Wind Energy Association and held at the Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville, Iowa on October 25 and 26, 2017. Alewine will participate with a panel of industry experts discussing wind turbine life extension projects. His topic will be focused on maintenance planning, failure modes and technical upgrades to improve the reliability and length of service of generators for utility scale wind turbines. Alewine has been involved with rotating machine reliability for nearly 40 years and has been directly involved with wind turbine generator manufacturing and maintenance since 2006.The Midwest Technical Conference targets those individuals who operate, maintain and repair wind turbines and those in a direct supervisory role or managerial role. These participants are expert end users of products and services wcj which are employed in the wind industry. The event provides a great opportunity to gain "field perspectives"on needs and use cases of tools and equipment for operating and maintaining wind turbines. The two-day conference offers industry experts speaking on a wide variety of topics of interest to wind technicians and their managers including safe operations, quality assurance, career advancement and emerging technologies in turbine technical areas including bearings, condition monitoring and drive train components.For more information on the conference visit http://iowawindenergy.org or call (800) 252-5664ABOUT SHERMCOShermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http:// www.shermco.com