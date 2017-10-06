News By Tag
Shermco's Kevin Alewine to Speak at Power of WE Midwest Technical Conference 2017
The Midwest Technical Conference targets those individuals who operate, maintain and repair wind turbines and those in a direct supervisory role or managerial role. These participants are expert end users of products and services wcj which are employed in the wind industry. The event provides a great opportunity to gain "field perspectives"
For more information on the conference visit http://iowawindenergy.org or call (800) 252-5664
ABOUT SHERMCO
Shermco Industries is the leading independent provider of safe and reliable acceptance testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair and remanufacturing of electrical equipment and power distribution systems. With service centers located throughout North America, certified technicians and engineers focus on servicing both scheduled and unexpected projects for large commercial, industrial and utility customers. Shermco, a leader in electrical safety and technical training, focuses on industrial electrical contracting, utility, wind turbine maintenance and disaster recovery services. Shermco Industries is a member in good standing with the Electrical Apparatus Service Association, American Wind Energy Association, Professional Electrical Apparatus Recyclers League, and the InterNational Electrical Testing Association. For more information about Shermco Industries, visit http://www.shermco.com
Media Contact
Kevin Alewine
972-793-5523
kalewine@shermco.com
