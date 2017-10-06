News By Tag
Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County to participate in the Rothman Institute Trenton Half Marathon
Run for Club Kids will take place on October 28, 2017 as part of the Trenton Half Marathon to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mercer County
The half marathon starts in Trenton and the runners pass through the Capital District, the Delaware waterfront, over the Trenton Makes The World Takes Bridge into Pennsylvania, up River Road and back over the Calhoun Street Bridge into New Jersey. The race finishes off at Trenton Thunder's Arm & Hammer Park. According to the race organizers, they are expecting between 2,000 to 2,500 runners and over 1,500 spectators. There are also 10K and 5K races, as well as a Kids Run, and BGC runners will be participating in those races as well.
"It is our first year participating in the Trenton Half Marathon," said David Anderson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Mercer County. "We have set an ambitious fundraising goal of $100,000, and I am confident we will reach it, thanks to our fundraising co-chairs, Bill Sheehy and RJ Lewis. This event will allow us to share the Boys & Girls Club wcj mission with many new people and we are eager to let people know how we impact the lives of so many of Mercer's youth."
"I am very excited to be a part of the fundraising efforts this year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mercer County," said Bill Sheehy, fundraising co-chair for Run for Club Kids and CEO of Sheehy & Molinelli in Hamilton, NJ. "The Club provides so much for the children of Trenton, from their afterschool program to college & career pathway, I am proud to help raise money for an amazing organization."
If you are interested in helping to support the Club's efforts to raise funds as part of this event, you can donate at our First Giving site (firstgiving.com/
This year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Mercer County is celebrating its 80th year. In 1937, the Boys Club of Trenton was formed to provide programs and services for young boys in Trenton. A group of businessmen visualized the need for a building-centered, recreational, educational, and leisure-time facility for young boys and they gathered to form the Boys Club of Trenton.
Today, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mercer County serves more than 2,600 young people each year at its Centre Street Clubhouse, at five school-based sites in the City of Trenton, and at its newest Clubhouse, the Spruce Street Community Center in Lawrence, NJ.
# # #
About the Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County
The Boys & Girls Club of Mercer County has been providing children and teens with educational, career, and enrichment activities through after school, weekend, and summer programs since 1937. Today, the Club provides programs and services to 2,600 youths in the Greater Mercer County area that attend programs in our Trenton Clubhouse, six public school sites in the City of Trenton, and our Community Center in Lawrence Township. For more information, visit http://www.bgcmercer.org.
Media Contact
Kelly Watts
kwatts@bgcmercer.org
