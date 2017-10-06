 
News By Tag
* Business Intelligence
* Analytics
* Data-visualization
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Girona
  Catalunya
  Spain
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


TeeBI Business Intelligence Components for RAD Studio Developers

Steema Software offers TeeBI Business Intelligence & Analytics component suite for RAD Studio programmers.
 
 
SteeBI_Edit_Dashboard800x434
SteeBI_Edit_Dashboard800x434
GIRONA, Spain - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Steema Software, a leading vendor with over twenty years' experience delivering data visualization solutions to developers, announced its first release of the TeeBI Business Intelligence Components for Embarcadero RAD Studio, Delphi and C++, VCL and FireMonkey frameworks.

TeeBI is a component suite to help developers provide integrated and easily useable data analysis services in their own developed applications.

TeeBI provides a Core engine that can be configured to connect to a wide variety of data and information sources across a variety of data providers and formats. The TeeBI Core creates a common metadata format for all the information sources enabling homogenous access for all visualisation and wcj analysis tools. To this data you can make links, view in Chart, Grid or Tree formats or create triggers to bulletin data events. Output to the desktop or to the web or create new, consolidated datasources for further data analysis. TeeBI includes Geo-mapping capabilities to bring location data, automatically to your data.

TeeBI for RAD Studio Suite includes Visualization, Web and Analysis components for RAD Studio with 100% sourcecode and comes with a renewable one-year subscription service that entitles customers to free updates and technical support.

Marc Meumann, Director of Development at Steema Software says "TeeBI provides a common path to diverse data, offering developers an effective route to building very fast analysis applications".

More information about TeeBI, visit the product pages at http://www.steema.com/product/teebi.

Contact
Gemma Gibert
***@steema.com
End
Source:
Email:***@steema.com
Tags:Business Intelligence, Analytics, Data-visualization
Industry:Software
Location:Girona - Catalunya - Spain
Subject:Products
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Steema Software News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share