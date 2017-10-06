News By Tag
TeeBI Business Intelligence Components for RAD Studio Developers
Steema Software offers TeeBI Business Intelligence & Analytics component suite for RAD Studio programmers.
TeeBI is a component suite to help developers provide integrated and easily useable data analysis services in their own developed applications.
TeeBI provides a Core engine that can be configured to connect to a wide variety of data and information sources across a variety of data providers and formats. The TeeBI Core creates a common metadata format for all the information sources enabling homogenous access for all visualisation and wcj analysis tools. To this data you can make links, view in Chart, Grid or Tree formats or create triggers to bulletin data events. Output to the desktop or to the web or create new, consolidated datasources for further data analysis. TeeBI includes Geo-mapping capabilities to bring location data, automatically to your data.
TeeBI for RAD Studio Suite includes Visualization, Web and Analysis components for RAD Studio with 100% sourcecode and comes with a renewable one-year subscription service that entitles customers to free updates and technical support.
Marc Meumann, Director of Development at Steema Software says "TeeBI provides a common path to diverse data, offering developers an effective route to building very fast analysis applications"
More information about TeeBI, visit the product pages at http://www.steema.com/
