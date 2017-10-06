 
News By Tag
* David Drake
* Ico
* Crryptocurrency investments
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Will ICO Shape the Future of Investments? This London Summit will Reveal All

The Soho Loft Media Group supports the ICO event in London, England organized by Smile-Expo
 
 
London. Photo credit: The Soho Loft Media Group
London. Photo credit: The Soho Loft Media Group
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
David Drake
Ico
Crryptocurrency investments

Industry:
Investment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Law experts, venture investors, analysts, startup founders, banking sector representatives, successful market players, and firms aiming to conduct ICO will be converging on October 11, 2017 at The Crystal in London, England for one of Europe's major conferences that are committed to cryptocurrency investments.

Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake says, "Cryptocurrency is a new asset class and we will definitely see a continued growth in this industry in the next 5 years. Cryptocurrency is disrupting our financial industry especially the traditional banking system and if the latter doesn't fully embrace this dynamic asset, cryptocurrency will continue to be a major threat."

The whole day conference will feature panel discussions, talks, exhibits, and pitch sessions. There will be coffee networking breaks, allowing the delegates to network with their potential clients. The topics include how to diversify token investments, post ICOs - pain or pleasure, how to properly launch a token, will ICO shape the future of investments, and how to bring real world assets on the blockchain.

The speakers include:

Adi Ben-Ari, Founder and CEO, Applied Blockchain UK

Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Head of Global Business Development, Consensys Capital USA

Dominik Zynis, Co-founder, Wings Switzerland

Emad Mostaque, Investor, Technologist, Capricorn Fund Managers UK LTD, UK

Eric Benz, Managing Director, CryptoPay UK

Gabriel Dusil, Co-founder and General Manager, Adel Ecosystem LTD, Czech Republic

Jacob Drzazga, Co-founder, Brickblock Germany

Michael Mainelli, Executive Chairman, Z/Yen Group UK

Nick Ayton, Founder, Chainstarter LTD, UK

The sponsors wcj include Robomed Network, bitconnect, Mark.Space, Coin Traffic, DigiPulse, and Brickblock. Some of the info partners are BTC Media, Peer 2 Peer Finance News, Block Explorer, Bitcoin Garden, Casino News Today, Financial IT, Fintech Weekly, Bitcoin Magazine, Forklog, Distributed, The Cointelegraph, and The Soho Loft Media Group.

For more details, visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tsl-supports-ico-event-londo...

We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.

MEDIA CONTACT:

THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)

The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:

THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.

TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.

VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.

The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.

For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652

Contact
09175789069
david@thesoholoft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thesoholoft.com Email Verified
Tags:David Drake, Ico, Crryptocurrency investments
Industry:Investment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Soho Loft Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share