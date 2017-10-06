News By Tag
Will ICO Shape the Future of Investments? This London Summit will Reveal All
The Soho Loft Media Group supports the ICO event in London, England organized by Smile-Expo
Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake says, "Cryptocurrency is a new asset class and we will definitely see a continued growth in this industry in the next 5 years. Cryptocurrency is disrupting our financial industry especially the traditional banking system and if the latter doesn't fully embrace this dynamic asset, cryptocurrency will continue to be a major threat."
The whole day conference will feature panel discussions, talks, exhibits, and pitch sessions. There will be coffee networking breaks, allowing the delegates to network with their potential clients. The topics include how to diversify token investments, post ICOs - pain or pleasure, how to properly launch a token, will ICO shape the future of investments, and how to bring real world assets on the blockchain.
The speakers include:
Adi Ben-Ari, Founder and CEO, Applied Blockchain UK
Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Head of Global Business Development, Consensys Capital USA
Dominik Zynis, Co-founder, Wings Switzerland
Emad Mostaque, Investor, Technologist, Capricorn Fund Managers UK LTD, UK
Eric Benz, Managing Director, CryptoPay UK
Gabriel Dusil, Co-founder and General Manager, Adel Ecosystem LTD, Czech Republic
Jacob Drzazga, Co-founder, Brickblock Germany
Michael Mainelli, Executive Chairman, Z/Yen Group UK
Nick Ayton, Founder, Chainstarter LTD, UK
The sponsors wcj include Robomed Network, bitconnect, Mark.Space, Coin Traffic, DigiPulse, and Brickblock. Some of the info partners are BTC Media, Peer 2 Peer Finance News, Block Explorer, Bitcoin Garden, Casino News Today, Financial IT, Fintech Weekly, Bitcoin Magazine, Forklog, Distributed, The Cointelegraph, and The Soho Loft Media Group.
