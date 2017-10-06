Will ICO Shape the Future of Investments? This London Summit will Reveal All

The Soho Loft Media Group supports the ICO event in London, England organized by Smile-Expo

-- Law experts, venture investors, analysts, startup founders, banking sector representatives, successful market players, and firms aiming to conduct ICO will be converging on October 11, 2017 at The Crystal in London, England for one of Europe's major conferences that are committed to cryptocurrency investments.Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake says, "Cryptocurrency is a new asset class and we will definitely see a continued growth in this industry in the next 5 years. Cryptocurrency is disrupting our financial industry especially the traditional banking system and if the latter doesn't fully embrace this dynamic asset, cryptocurrency will continue to be a major threat."The whole day conference will feature panel discussions, talks, exhibits, and pitch sessions. There will be coffee networking breaks, allowing the delegates to network with their potential clients. The topics include how to diversify token investments, post ICOs - pain or pleasure, how to properly launch a token, will ICO shape the future of investments, and how to bring real world assets on the blockchain.The speakers include:Adi Ben-Ari, Founder and CEO, Applied Blockchain UKAndrew Keys, Co-Founder and Head of Global Business Development, Consensys Capital USADominik Zynis, Co-founder, Wings SwitzerlandEmad Mostaque, Investor, Technologist, Capricorn Fund Managers UK LTD, UKEric Benz, Managing Director, CryptoPay UKGabriel Dusil, Co-founder and General Manager, Adel Ecosystem LTD, Czech RepublicJacob Drzazga, Co-founder, Brickblock GermanyMichael Mainelli, Executive Chairman, Z/Yen Group UKNick Ayton, Founder, Chainstarter LTD, UKThe sponsors wcj include Robomed Network, bitconnect, Mark.Space, Coin Traffic, DigiPulse, and Brickblock. Some of the info partners are BTC Media, Peer 2 Peer Finance News, Block Explorer, Bitcoin Garden, Casino News Today, Financial IT, Fintech Weekly, Bitcoin Magazine, Forklog, Distributed, The Cointelegraph, and The Soho Loft Media Group.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652