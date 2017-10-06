 
Professor Chris Imafidon
Prof yemi Osinbajo
FT Africa summit
* Government
Industry News





"Africa's wealth is grossly underestimated"... Professor Chris Imafidon and other leaders

World renowned Professor Chris Imafidon, Africa's leading entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote, Nigeria's Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders predict a brighter future for African during the FT-Africa summit in London
 
 
FT Africa summit: Professor Chris Imafidon speaks
FT Africa summit: Professor Chris Imafidon speaks
 
MAYFAIR, England - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- World renowned adviser to European and American governments and leaders Professor Chris Imafidon, Africa's eminent entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote,  Nigeria's Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and other leaders have expressed optimism about the future of the African economic development during the FT-Africa summit held in Mayfair, in London

Professor Chris Imafidon said that the full potential of the continent is easily realizable if education is universal and tranformed so that it is more than mere certification but emphasis is placed on the discovery and development of individual talents. And today's technology makes this achievable in rural and urban areas.

According to the organisers of the two day conference, Mr James Gunnell, Managing Director of the famous Financial Times Live, too often we focus on Africa's problems, whether of governance, commodity dependency, poor infrastructure or entrenched poverty. Without wcj taking a rose-tinted view, this year's FT Africa Summit shift the focus to what is working in Africa in the hope of drawing broader lessons that could benefit the continent as a whole. In that spirit, the agenda turned the spotlight on what is going right – without, of course, losing sight of what is going wrong or what could be done better. We ask the most pressing questions of a range of business people, policymakers, investors, practitioners and innovators, ensuring that the agenda has space for some fresh voices from the worlds of marketing, arts and culture.

Bernard Mensah of Bank of America Merrill Lynch  contributed to an opening panel session, while Yaw Nsarkoh, Executive Vice President of Unilever in Ghana-Nigeria spoke on pan-african business.

Prof Imafidon, who has taught at Oxford, Harvard and Cambridge added that most forecast about Africa was too conservative and cited from his much anticipated book "The Genius in You" adding that greatness is inate in everyone. https://radioworks.world/shop/books/the-genius-in-you-how...

Jabu Mabuza, chair of Telkom in South Africa; Helen Hai of Made in Africa Initative; Adiba Ighodaro of Actis; Isabel dos Santos of Sonangol in Angola; and Lionel Barber, Editor of Financial Times also contributed. Other speakers included Ngaire Woods, Dean of Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government; and Rotimi Thomas of Siemens

