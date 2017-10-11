Rayna Tours Opens a Branch in Cape Town, South Africa

Rayna Tours

Media Contact

Rajkumar Gaikwad

+27 21 300 8085

rajkumar@raynatours.com Rajkumar Gaikwad+27 21 300 8085

End

-- Rayna Tours and Travels proudly announces the opening of their new branch in Cape Town, South Africa. The decision has come after analyzing the growing demand and possible opportunities in the area and opening the branch is the first step towards catering the service providers and enhancing the quality of tours provided. Rayna Tours eyes at their newly opened South Africa establishment as a major milestone in their expansion plans."As a part of our major expansion in the year 2017, Cape Town, South Africa branch holds great importance due to its location and travel prospects. We are aiming to bring along the Rayna Tours brand trust and loyalty to our providers and customers and realise the vision of making Rayna a household name in the area." said a representative of Rayna group. He further asserted that "we are already hiring more and more skilled personnel to create an indispensable team with years of solid experience in the industry."With their newly opened office, Rayna Tours aim at bringing the best destinations of the world closer to the travellers complimented with the best in class Rayna hospitality and comfort. Rayna Tours is known for wcj its customer service experience and exciting destination packages throughout, and the brand aims at extending the same warmth with new tours with interesting destinations through their newly opened branch.Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experienced in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.