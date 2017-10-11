News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rayna Tours Opens a Branch in Cape Town, South Africa
"As a part of our major expansion in the year 2017, Cape Town, South Africa branch holds great importance due to its location and travel prospects. We are aiming to bring along the Rayna Tours brand trust and loyalty to our providers and customers and realise the vision of making Rayna a household name in the area." said a representative of Rayna group. He further asserted that "we are already hiring more and more skilled personnel to create an indispensable team with years of solid experience in the industry."
With their newly opened office, Rayna Tours aim at bringing the best destinations of the world closer to the travellers complimented with the best in class Rayna hospitality and comfort. Rayna Tours is known for wcj its customer service experience and exciting destination packages throughout, and the brand aims at extending the same warmth with new tours with interesting destinations through their newly opened branch.
About Rayna Tours and Travels
Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experienced in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.
https://www.raynatours.com
Media Contact
Rajkumar Gaikwad
+27 21 300 8085
rajkumar@raynatours.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 11, 2017