Helmut von Glasenapp, Secretary-General of the European Long-Term Investors Association will be joining the Benelux Infrastructure Forum this November to discuss European Financing Policy in the Social Infrastructure Sectors

Helmut Von Glasenapp, Secretary-General of the European Long-Term Investors Association, and member of HTLF SI (High-Level Task Force on Social Infrastructure) will be sharing the "Initial Findings from the European Union's High-Level Task Force (HTLF) on European Financing Policy in the Social Infrastructure Sectors, at SMi's Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2017.

Launched by the European Long-Term Investors (ELTI) Association chaired by Laurent Zylberberg, the High-Level Task Force on Social Infrastructure (HLTF SI) held its first plenary session in Brussels on 13 February in the presence of Romano Prodi, former President of the European Commission and Christian Sautter, former French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry.

HLTF SI is due to publish recommendations fostering the financing of social infrastructure, especially in the fields of education, health and social housing. Some twenty experts working across two sub-groups will inform the Task Force. The first will focus on "investment needs in social infrastructure" and the second on "the availability and gaps in terms of financing demand in such sectors".

Speaking on day 2 of the conference, Mr Von Glasenapp will outline the need for the Task Force and address the context of social infrastructure issues. He will detail the stakeholders involved and the set-up of the Task Force. Mr Von Glasenapp will also summarise the structure of the HTLF's research and explain the findings and the recommendations thereafter.

Mr Von Glasenapp joins a speaker line-up of international bank and law firms including Allen & Overy LLP, Green Investment Bank, Macquarie Capital and more.

The Benelux Infrastructure Forum, in November, will cover alternative financing methods such as project bonds, pension funds, government funding, and project financing as well as growing on and offshore markets to which investors are attracted. Developments within the infrastructure market of the Benelux region will be reviewed to find out what challenges were faced, how these were overcome, and the outlook of the infrastructure market. The conference will feature presentations and discussions which will allow plenty of debate and interaction amongst delegates, and detailed analysis of the latest case studies.

Benelux Infrastructure Forum
22nd-23rd November 2017
Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands