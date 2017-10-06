News By Tag
SMi's Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2017
SMi reports: Helmut von Glasenapp, Secretary-General of the European Long-Term Investors Association will be joining the Benelux Infrastructure Forum this November to discuss European Financing Policy in the Social Infrastructure Sectors
'Launched by the European Long-Term Investors (ELTI) Association chaired by Laurent Zylberberg, the High-Level Task Force on Social Infrastructure (HLTF SI) held its first plenary session in Brussels on 13 February in the presence of Romano Prodi, former President of the European Commission and Christian Sautter, former French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry'. *
'HLTF SI is due to publish recommendations fostering the financing of social infrastructure, especially in the fields of education, health and social housing. Some twenty experts working across two sub-groups will inform the Task Force. The first will focus on "investment needs in social infrastructure"
Speaking on day 2 of the conference, Mr Von Glasenapp will outline the need for the Task Force and address the context of social infrastructure issues. He will detail the stakeholders involved and the set-up of the Task Force. Mr Von Glasenapp will also summarise the structure of the HTLF's research and explain the findings and the recommendations thereafter.
Mr Von Glasenapp joins a speaker line-up of international bank and law firms including Allen & Overy LLP, Green Investment Bank, Macquerie Capital and more.
The Benelux Infrastructure Forum, in November, will cover alternative financing methods such as project bonds, pension funds, government funding, and project financing as well as growing on and offshore markets to which investors are attracted. Developments within the infrastructure market of the Benelux region will be reviewed to find out what challenges were faced, how these were overcome, and the outlook of the infrastructure market. The conference will feature presentations and discussions which will allow plenty of debate and interaction amongst delegates, and detailed analysis of the latest case studies.
The conference has established itself as the industry-leading event for the Benelux region and will provide an unparalleled opportunity to learn and network amongst senior executives in this thriving industry. Benelux Infrastructure Forum provides a platform to meet major players within this industry from banks, constructors and institutional investors to the lawyers and the regulators.
Alongside the two-day event, there will be a pre-conference workshop on "Financing Offshore Wind in the New Competitive Auction Environment"hosted byAmsterdam Capital Partners, taking place on the 21st November 2017.
Further information is available at online at: www.beneluxconf.com/
16th Benelux Infrastructure forum
22nd-23rd wcj November 2017
Movenpick Hotel, Amsterdam, Netherlands
*http://www.housingeurope.eu/
* http://www.caissedesdepots.fr/
