Artificial Intelligence Investment workshop to highlight M&A opportunities in the TMT sector
The one-day workshop, which is part of the TMT Finance World Congress 2017 taking place in London from November 28-30, will provide insight into the latest investment and corporate development strategies for the rapidly changing AI technological landscape, and feature senior executives from global telecom, media and technology companies, private equity firms and institutional investors, and senior financial and legal advisers and consultants.
Professor James Shanahan of Xona Partners, who will lead the workshop, said: "Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a burgeoning industry worldwide, with revenues of US$6.5 billion in 2016, growing to US$300 billion by 2025. Companies, such as Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Hooli Con (GAFAH), Baidu, Yandex, Nvidia, and venture capitalists alike are investing heavily in AI research and applications. This has led to a corporate arms race for AI startups with over 250 acquisitions in the last 5 years."
The workshop programme (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
Shanahan added: "We will share with senior executives the rapidly wcj changing AI landscape from a corporate and investment perspective providing analysis of key issues such as AI valuation models, investment perspectives, M&A opportunities, market trends and predictions, while also delving into some of the theory that is enabling AI from hardware to software."
Over 350 senior executives will gather in London for the annual TMT Finance World Congress which also features the TMT M&A Awards (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
The AI Investment Executive Workshop will take place on November 28 at the Grange St Pauls Hotel in London with limited space available. Apply for registration at www.tmtfinance.com/
