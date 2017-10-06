 
News By Tag
* Ipo
* Ipsos
* Consulting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Island
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876

Ipsos Business Consulting engaged by Geotech Holdings as Industry Consultant in its IPO on the HKEX

 
HONG KONG - Oct. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipsos Business Consulting was engaged as Industry Consultant by Geotech Holdings Limited for its listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1707.HK).  The Group is a slope works contractor in Hong Kong. The Group undertakes slope works as subcontractor and ground investigation field works for road works contracts and building development projects as a main contractor.

Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review,  covering the market landscape and competitive analysis wcj of the slope works industry in Hong Kong, providing investors with a clear and detailed understanding of the current market and key drivers of development. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.

According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, between 2012 and 2016, the gross output value of slope works in Hong Kong grew from about HK$1,422.6 million in 2012 to about HK$1,576.0 million in 2016, a CAGR of 2.6%.

Ipsos Business Consulting estimates that the total output value of the slope works in Hong Kong  will increase from about HK$1,311.8 million in 2017 to about HK$1,609.6 million in 2021, representing CAGR of about 5.2%, driven by the continuous commitment of the government to slope safety in Hong Kong.

Visit http://www.ipsosconsulting.com/en/press-releases for details.

Media Contact
Yuhui Chu
ipo.bc@ipsos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ipsos.com
Posted By:***@ipsos.com Email Verified
Tags:Ipo, Ipsos, Consulting
Industry:Finance
Location:Hong Kong - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ipsos Business Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share