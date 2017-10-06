News By Tag
Ipsos Business Consulting engaged by Geotech Holdings as Industry Consultant in its IPO on the HKEX
Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, covering the market landscape and competitive analysis wcj of the slope works industry in Hong Kong, providing investors with a clear and detailed understanding of the current market and key drivers of development. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.
According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, between 2012 and 2016, the gross output value of slope works in Hong Kong grew from about HK$1,422.6 million in 2012 to about HK$1,576.0 million in 2016, a CAGR of 2.6%.
Ipsos Business Consulting estimates that the total output value of the slope works in Hong Kong will increase from about HK$1,311.8 million in 2017 to about HK$1,609.6 million in 2021, representing CAGR of about 5.2%, driven by the continuous commitment of the government to slope safety in Hong Kong.
