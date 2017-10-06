News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CFTE Launches Online Fintech Course to help Professionals Adapt to Disruption in Finance
Brief Fintech background
Technologies such as Blockchain and Big Data are giving birth to new opportunities for innovation and growth in finance, but also creating challenges for professionals to adapt. Given a large part of break-through innovation is happening outside of traditional finance, there is a growing knowledge gap among finance professionals about the opportunities of digital finance.
To help professionals in finance and technologists understand the new world of digital finance, Around Fintech in 8 Hours has been designed as a structured programme that goes through the most important concepts of Fintech. In 8 hours, participants will have a firm grasp of the impact of technology in finance and the major opportunities it represents.
Tram Anh Nguyen, Co-founder of CFTE said "Just like what happened in advertising 10 years ago, it will soon be inconceivable to work in finance without understanding digital technologies. We designed Around Fintech in 8 hours to guide finance professionals and to help them build the right foundations so they can thrive in a new world of digital finance."
Designed in collaboration with industry experts
4 senior lecturers and 16 industry experts who are Fintech CEOs, investors and heads of innovation will provide participants with a 360 perspective on Fintech disruption.
Between them, the four senior lecturers have initiated Fintech lectures at Imperial College, Hong Kong University, Singapore Management University and Oxford Said Business School.
16 guest experts such as Rob Frohwein, CEO of Kabbage and Anne Boden, CEO of Starling Bank, will support the lecturers by providing first-hand insights into how the structure of the FS industry is being transformed by technology and what this means for professionals. On the opportunities Fintech represents, Rob Frohwein added, "For those who were not around for the Internet, Fintech is a period of opportunity that we might never see again".
Pricing and availability
The course is available online and takes 8 hours to complete. 4 chapters spread over 16 modules will equip professionals wcj with a thorough understanding of the Fintech landscape. Participants can learn at their own pace on their smartphone or computer and will receive a Certificate of Completion if they pass all the tests. The course is priced at £299 and begins on October 30th with limited seats available.
For more details please visit http://aroundfintech.cfte.education
About CFTE
CFTE is an education platform supported by senior leaders from the largest institutions, startups and universities. It addresses the needs of professionals in finance and technologists to up-skill in a rapidly changing industry being transformed by emerging technologies. For more information, see http://www.cfte.education
Contact
Aliasgar Makda
***@cfte.education
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse