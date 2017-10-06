News By Tag
Cognia Law announces the addition of another law firm wrapped model to its Managed Legal Services
Cognia Law focuses on providing innovative managed legal services solutions to in-house legal and compliance functions and law firms. Clients of Cognia Law's managed legal services range from tier 1 international investment banks and asset managers, to technology and pharmaceutical companies, international law firms and "new law" legal service providers.
Cognia Law has a proven track record focussing on managed legal services that work as an integrated extension of its clients' legal operations. In pursuit of this, Cognia Law has set up legal delivery teams in locations specifically known for their ability to provide high quality onshore and offshore services and has formed strategic alliances with leading global legal service providers. As a result, Cognia Law offers its clients a global service that combines operational rigor and innovative technology‑assisted solutions with the legal advisory expertise of a global law firm. Notable examples of this model being Cognia Law's alliances with Cosmich Simmons & Brown SBS (http://cs-law.com/
With the formal launch of Condor in January 2017, Fieldfisher brought to market the first genuinely integrated law‑firm‑wrapped managed legal service model – an ideal partner for Cognia Law.
Chris Georgiou, Condor CEO, comments: "The client benefits were evident in the first project that Condor worked on, encompassing the regulatory-driven EMIR variation margin repapering exercise. We are now working on MiFID II implementation, GDPR (harnessing Fieldfisher's market-leading privacy and data protection team), Brexit-related projects and commercial contract management solutions. For the first time, we are able to offer clients multi-partnered solutions working seamlessly with both Cognia Law and eClerx."
Janet Taylor-Hall, Cognia Law CEO, adds: "Clients have long been asking for an integrated solution that wcj offers the benefits of a leading law firm and the efficiencies of an alternative legal service provider. The model has been awarded the FT Innovative Lawyer Europe 2017 Award (https://www.ft.com/
Cognia Law
Cognia Law provides its clients globally with individually tailored legal, compliance, risk management and resourcing solutions.
Cognia's clients benefit from their:
· investment in finding and growing talent,
· ability to be agile and scalable;
· near and offshore delivery capacity; and
· proven collaborations with their best-of-breed technology partners and other legal service partners.
The Cognia team believes in challenging the existing status quo and current "best practices" in favour of an even higher value-adding client experience. Integrity, consistency and performance frame their philosophy.
For more information about Cognia Law's innovative range of services, visit www.cognialaw.com or follow them on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/
Fieldfisher
Fieldfisher is a European law firm with market leading practices in many of the world's most dynamic sectors. It is an exciting, forward-thinking organisation with a particular focus on technology, finance & financial services, energy & natural resources, life sciences and media.
Its growing European network of offices supports an international client base alongside its Silicon Valley and China colleagues. Among its clients it counts social media sites and high street coffee chains as well as pharmaceutical, life sciences and medical devices companies, energy suppliers, banks and government departments.
Clients choose to work with Fieldfisher because it delivers commercial, pragmatic and innovative solutions through its exceptional legal expertise and experience, on time and on budget.
Its network has more than 1000 people working across 17 offices providing highly commercial advice based on an in-depth understanding of its clients' needs.
It operates from offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Birmingham, Bologna, Brussels, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, London, Manchester, Munich, Milan, Paris, Rome, Shanghai, Turin, Venice and Silicon Valley.
Contact
Cognia Law
***@cognialaw.com
