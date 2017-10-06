Madhuri Wankhede Gurnani publishes her book 'It's Never a Fairytale'

Contact

-- Madhuri Wankhede Gurnani has published her first book,, with Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company. The book tells the story of a young girl, Aanya, and is inspired by real-life incidents.There is a famous proverb, "It's easy to fall in love, but it's difficult to stay in love." This book exemplifies that proverb. Everybody imagines love stories to be like fairy tales, but in reality, they are not. One needs to overcome many obstacles to achieve a happily ever after and not all love stories have a happy ending. The tale of Aanya and Vihaan is an emotional journey that will profoundly impact readers.Aanya, as a girl child, is treated differently from her brother and is considered a burden to her unloving and uncaring parents. Aanya's life finally changes when Vihaan enters it and gives her the love, care, respect, and affection that she has always longed for. Following Vihaan's marriage proposal, Aanya fights with her family, society, and traditions to be with him. However, her dreams are shattered when Vihaan refuses to marry her due to objections from his family. The novel deals with wcj how Aanya and Vihaan hold on to each other despite the challenges they face and how they chase the dream of living happily together.Published by Notion Press, 'is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press bookstore, and other e-commerce sites. Grab a copy to read about a girl's struggles with love.Madhuri Wankhede Gurnani is a passionate writer who channels her emotions into beautiful words.is her first novel. Madhuri lives in Pune with her husband, Girish and enjoys reading and travelling.