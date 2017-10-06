HRC UK Promotes Clinical Research Training Worldwide

UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched a Global Campaign to Promote Clinical Research Certificate Courses in ICH and Non ICH regions

-- With over 15 years of experience in the Global Clinical Research arena ,Educational Services division of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has identified the need to introduce Online and Inclass Clinical Research Certificate Courses especially in the favored destinations of Global Clinical Trials like Latin America ,Caribbean South East Asia ,Eastern Europe ,COMESA region in Africa and CIS region.It is a known fact there are thousands of Contract Research Organisations ,Site Management Organisations ,Larger Chains of Hospitals ,Universities,BPOs actively engaged in Clinical Trials in these regions ,and there is a need to enhance the knowledge and skills of Clinical Research workforce to ensure strict adherence to Guidelines and Regulations Governing Medical Research.The Training team of Helix also realised the need to Harmonise Interpretation of Good Clinical Practices in ICH ,ICH GCG and Non ICH regions and this is possible only by actively promoting Clinical Research Education.Life Sciences Freshers seeking Clinical Research Careers ,Entry Level and Senior Clinical Research Professionals ,Members of Ethics Committees,Inspectors of Govt Regulatory bodies ,Clinical Research Team Members of Clinical Trial Sponsor companies ,Medical Research Teams of Universities etc are eligible to enrol for one or more of the Online and Inclass Clinical Research Training Programs being conducted by Helix Research Center Ltd.Following are some of the Clinical Research Certificate Courses being promoted by Helix Research Center Ltd :1.Clinical Research Associate Program2.Clinical Research Coordinator Program3.Clinical Research Investigator Program4.Clinical Data Management Program5.Clinical Quality Assurance Program6.Pharmacovigilance Program7.Research wcj Nurse ProgramThe Professionals involved in designing Online Clinical Research Training Programs and the Instructors of Inclass Training are highly accomplished Senior Clinical Research Professionals with 15+ years of experience in the Global Clinical Research Industry and some of them are Ex Inspectors of US FDA ,TPD Canada ,EMA ,MHRA ,ANVISA etc .Helix uses Patented Tamper Proof Paper, Manufactured using Japanese Technlogy to Issue Training Completion CertificatesProspective Trainees Individual and Corporates may contact Training division of Helix by email to gather more details on HRC Training Programs .The email ID to send enquiries is :support@helixresearchcenterworld.comHelix is always keen to explore Symbiotic, Public Private Partnerships to promote Clinical Research and Training , New Drug Discovery,ensure Safety and well being of Human Subjects participating in Clinical Trials , protect Human Rights and Confidentiality of Medical Information including HIPAA