News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HRC UK Promotes Clinical Research Training Worldwide
UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has launched a Global Campaign to Promote Clinical Research Certificate Courses in ICH and Non ICH regions
Life Sciences Freshers seeking Clinical Research Careers ,Entry Level and Senior Clinical Research Professionals ,Members of Ethics Committees,Inspectors of Govt Regulatory bodies ,Clinical Research Team Members of Clinical Trial Sponsor companies ,Medical Research Teams of Universities etc are eligible to enrol for one or more of the Online and Inclass Clinical Research Training Programs being conducted by Helix Research Center Ltd.
Following are some of the Clinical Research Certificate Courses being promoted by Helix Research Center Ltd :
1.Clinical Research Associate Program
2.Clinical Research Coordinator Program
3.Clinical Research Investigator Program
4.Clinical Data Management Program
5.Clinical Quality Assurance Program
6.Pharmacovigilance Program
7.Research wcj Nurse Program
The Professionals involved in designing Online Clinical Research Training Programs and the Instructors of Inclass Training are highly accomplished Senior Clinical Research Professionals with 15+ years of experience in the Global Clinical Research Industry and some of them are Ex Inspectors of US FDA ,TPD Canada ,EMA ,MHRA ,ANVISA etc .Helix uses Patented Tamper Proof Paper, Manufactured using Japanese Technlogy to Issue Training Completion Certificates
Prospective Trainees Individual and Corporates may contact Training division of Helix by email to gather more details on HRC Training Programs .The email ID to send enquiries is :
support@helixresearchcenterworld.com
Helix is always keen to explore Symbiotic, Public Private Partnerships to promote Clinical Research and Training , New Drug Discovery,ensure Safety and well being of Human Subjects participating in Clinical Trials , protect Human Rights and Confidentiality of Medical Information including HIPAA
Contact
Helix Research Center Ltd
***@helixresearchcenterworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse