Chris Gatling Announces Annual Holiday Turkey Drive for Thanksgiving
The Chris Gatling team is preparing for the annual holiday Thanksgiving turkey drive event for C. Giving back to families in need is just one example of Chris Gatling's dedication to helping make an immediate impact in the local community.
The Chris Gatling team is hoping to beat last year's record for Thanksgiving turkeys donated. They are excited to be able to make an impact on as many people's holidays as possible.
On the surface, giving back to local families may not seem like an important business activity. However, Chris Gatling points out that nothing could be more important because of the high demand for help in local communities. Giving back supports the community that supports local businesses. Additionally, it provides a great reason for the Chris Gatling team members to come together around a common, motivational goal of helping local families one turkey at a time. For more information please visit Chris Gatling Recreation Center website https://www.facebook.com/
"This time of year isn't the easiest for everyone, though. We run this turkey drive to help bring a little bit of that support to local families that could use the special day and wcj good food for thanksgiving."
While giving back is the most important focus point in the holiday season, Chris Gatling has made it a part of their vision year-round. It is important to have an obvious vision for how a donation will be used, but no one is better prepared than the Chris Gatling team to determine the most well-organized use of resources.
"There are many ways to give back to the local community and help feed families," said Chris Gatling. The Thanksgiving turkey drive will promote everyone to think about supporting a good cause during the holiday season. Get involved and take advantage of the turkey drive to find a cause that supports feeding local families in need. Giving back to a cause you believe in is so gratifying. For more information please visit www.ChrisGatling.com
About Chris Gatling
Chris Gatling. Chris Raymond Gatling (born September 3, 1967) is a retired American professional basketball player born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Gatling played for many NBA teams from 1991 to 2002. He played for the US national team in the 1990 FIBA World Championship, winning the bronze medal. For more information please visit http://ChrisGatling.com
ChrisGatling.com Chris Gatlings Recreation Center
***@chrisgatling.com
