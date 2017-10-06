News By Tag
Jio Fibre Broadband Service - Expect Launch Around Diwali 100GB At Rs. 500
Reliance Jio Set to launch its broadband service very soon. The company will offer Jio Fibre broadband plans starting at Rs. 500.
Jio Fibre Broadband Plans to Start Rs. 500:
Jio Fibre broadband service has already been tested in cities like Delhi & Mumbai, but it is yet to be commercially launched.Jio Fibre to the home service (FTTH) will deliver broadband speed up to 1Gbps. Jio Broadband plans will be available in different prices based on speed & volume. The basic monthly plan is expected to cost Rs. 500. When Jio Fibre Broadband service is unveiled users can subscribe by getting in touch with nearest Reliance Jio Store. The installation wcj will be available by paying one-time installation fees. The subscribers need to deposit some security deposit amount around Rs. 4500 at the time of taking a new connection. The fee charged at the time of installation will be refundable. The subscribers will get a choice between different plans depending on usage and budget.
Earlier this year, Jio Fibre Preview offer surfaced online providing free service cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Jamnagar, Surat, and Vadodara. Also, a picture showing a glimpse of Jio Fibre plans was posted on Reddit. As per the image, Jio will be offering 100 Mbps speed with a 100GB per month cap for free as part of preview offer.
Since beginning Reliance Jio has chosen to go for a disruptive pricing model. Each time the company has surprised its users by offering them much more than they expected. Now Jio is soon to become the most affordable broadband service in the company. The company is expected to launch many new and innovative products in the coming time as part of its Digital life campaign. To catch the latest news and updates visit JioGuy.com. The blog puts all the information in a simplified manner to help its users get complete insights. JioGuy is not related to Reliance Jio in any manner, it is only a blog that collects information from different sources to provide online users a complete view. Also, regular updates are added in order to keep the users up with the latest developments.
