Multi-Platinum Entertainer and Actor Chingy Signs Distribution Deal with Bungalo Records/UMGD

-- Multi-platinum entertainer and actor Chingy has officially signed a music distribution deal with Bungalo Records/ Universal Music Group Dist. Chingy is currently preparing his new upcoming music release to be announced soon to world media outlets. Chingy's new projects will be released through his record label, Fulldekk Music Group, with distribution by Bungalo Records/ UMGD."I'm so honored to be working with these two established companies, Universal and Bungalo Records, who are innovators in this music industry for decades. Teamwork makes a dream work and Bungalo/ Universal has that down pat. RIP to my mother. I do this for the love of her and the Universe," says Chingy."As President of Fulldekk, I'm grateful for the opportunity to work alongside an amazing organization and artist," says Stan Wright, President of Fulldekk Music Group."Bungalo Records is very excited about having Chingy and his label as part of our family. Chingy has had a long history with us and has worked with some of our past artists such as DJ Quik and Sugafree. We are onboard with the 'Dead Rose' campaign," shared Robert (Leo) Rodgers, SVP of Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Dist.Chingy is a multiplatinum recording artist known for selling out shows and breaking hit records around the world. His first hit single "Right Thurr" rose to breakout success by selling 3 million copies. The track rose to the number one spot on Billboard's Hot Rap tracks and number two on Billboard's Hot 100, holding its chart position for thirty-three weeks. Chingy's 2003 debut album, is certified as triple-platinum. This album sold three million copies leading to the major hits "Holidae Inn" and "One Call Away". Chingy's second album,, is a platinum-certified record with musical features by Lil Wayne, Janet Jackson, wcj Lil Flip & R- Kelly.In addition to this new distribution deal, Chingy becomes the first music artist in history to feature the release of his new single "FYR" on the Amazon Alexa platform developed by VoiceXP, a St. Louis based software company. Fans will be able to play the new single, ask about upcoming tour dates and conference promoters will be able to book Chingy to appear at future events all from this Voice Experience™ technology.For more information, please visit:Full Dekk Music GroupChingy:https://www.instagram.com/ChingyFulldekk/https://twitter.com/ChingyFulldekkChingy Press kit. (http://myppk.com/get/chingy)Label Contact:Robert (Leo) RodgersBungalo Recordsleo@bungalorecords.comMedia Contact:Belinda FosterAWJ Platinum PRinfo@awjplatinum.com