The John Maxwell Team Global Initiative Sparks Youth Leadership Movement Impacting 500,000 Youth
Local event to be held in Jupiter, Florida at Jupiter Community High School by Scott Benham and other members of The John Maxwell Team.
The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative is an international movement led by members of the John Maxwell Team who will host free community events for youth ages 8-18. The goal of these events is to reach youth with topics ranging from leadership to anti-bullying to self-esteem. The John Maxwell Team consists of members who have been certified to coach, speak and train on leadership values and principles. The Team is committed to raising up young leaders and equipping them with relevant tools and resources wcj to help them grow and thrive.
"Through The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative, we have the chance to influence tomorrow's leaders today," said Scott Benham, Certified John Maxwell Team Member. "From John Maxwell, I've learned that leadership develops daily, not in a day. Our goal is to spark an intentional and lifelong interest in leadership in today's youth and help them become the change they wish to see in the world." Anti-bullying and developing young leaders are critically important initiatives to the administration of Jupiter High School and all of Palm Beach County Schools."
Here in Jupiter, Florida Scott Benham, a certified member of The John Maxwell Team, will host, Stand Up and Be Kind, a leadership and anti-bullying event and will be held Friday, October 13th at 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM at Jupiter Community High School located at 500 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458, contact Scott Benham at 215-859-2908 or Scott@JohnMaxwellTeam.com.
As John Maxwell Team members take to their communities to make a difference, events will be happening all around the world! Look for local youth events hosted by the John Maxwell Team at youthmax.com (http://youthmax.com/
Scott Benham
215.859.2908
***@johnmaxwellteam.com
