The John Maxwell Team Global Initiative Sparks Youth Leadership Movement Impacting 500,000 Youth

Local event to be held in Jupiter, Florida at Jupiter Community High School by Scott Benham and other members of The John Maxwell Team.

Global Youth Initiative at Jupiter High School #JHSGYI

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Leadership

• Youth

• Jupiter Industry:

• Education Location:

• Jupiter - Florida - US Subject:

• Events

Contact

Scott Benham

215.859.2908

***@johnmaxwellteam.com Scott Benham215.859.2908

End

--The series of events are being held worldwide Monday, October 9 through Sunday, October 15, 2017, in local cities, communities and towns across the globe.Theis an international movement led by members of the John Maxwell Team who will host free community events for youth ages 8-18. The goal of these events is to reach youth with topics ranging from leadership to anti-bullying to self-esteem. The John Maxwell Team consists of members who have been certified to coach, speak and train on leadership values and principles. The Team is committed to raising up young leaders and equipping them with relevant tools and resources wcj to help them grow and thrive."Through The John Maxwell Team Global Youth Initiative, we have the chance to influence tomorrow's leaders today," said Scott Benham, Certified John Maxwell Team Member. "From John Maxwell, I've learned that leadership develops daily, not in a day. Our goal is to spark an intentional and lifelong interest in leadership in today's youth and help them become the change they wish to see in the world." Anti-bullying and developing young leaders are critically important initiatives to the administration of Jupiter High School and all of Palm Beach County Schools."Here in Jupiter, Florida Scott Benham, a certified member of The John Maxwell Team, will host,and will be heldlocated at 500 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458, contact Scott Benham at 215-859-2908 or Scott@JohnMaxwellTeam.com As John Maxwell Team members take to their communities to make a difference, events will be happening all around the world! Look for local youth events hosted by the John Maxwell Team at youthmax.com ( http://youthmax.com/ gyi-events ). If you are interested in hosting an event for your youth group or organization, contact Scott Benham at 215-859-2908 or Scott@JohnMaxwellTeam.com