Chris Gatling Announces Annual Holiday Toy Drive Event
The Chris Gatling team is getting ready for the annual holiday toy drive event. Giving back to the local community is just one example of Chris Gatling's dedication to helping hands. Visit Chris Gatling Recreation Center for more info.
Chris Gatling is a giving person, with a team that places doing the right thing high on its list of main concerns. The Chris Gatling team recently announced that they are getting ready to run a toy drive this year. This toy drive event will help support local kids to make the holiday season special for individuals and families in the area.
On the surface, giving back to the local children may not seem like an important business action. Chris Gatling points out that nothing could be more important because of the high demand for help in local communities. Giving back supports the community that supports local businesses. Additionally, it provides a great reason for the Chris Gatling team members to come together around a common, motivational goal of helping local kids one toy at a time. For more information please visit Chris Gatlings Recreation Center website: https://www.instagram.com/
"The holidays aren't always filled with happiness for everyone. We run this toy drive to help bring a little bit of that support wcj to local families that could use the donations." explained Chris Gatling.
While giving back is the most important focus point in the holiday season, Chris Gatling has made it a part of their vision year-round. It is important to have an obvious vision for how a donations will be used, but no one is better prepared than the Chris Gatling team to determine the most well-organized use of resources.
"There are many ways for the holiday to give back to the local community with a toy drive," said Chris Gatling. The toy drive will promote everyone to think about supporting a good cause during the holiday season. Get involved and take advantage of the toy drive to find a cause that supports your values. Giving back to a cause you believe in is so rewarding. For more information please visit http://www.ChrisGatling.com
About Chris Gatling
Chris Gatling. Chris Raymond Gatling (born September 3, 1967) is a retired American professional basketball player born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Gatling played for many NBA teams from 1991 to 2002. He played for the US national team in the 1990 FIBA World Championship, winning the bronze medal.
Media Contact:
www.ChrisGatling.com
Contact
Chris Gatling Recreation Center / ChrisGatling.com
***@chrisgatling.com
