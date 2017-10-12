News By Tag
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement with Rosenklang Records
Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."
On Top Of a Cloud Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:
"Written on the occasion of his fifth birthday, "Abraham Carlton Elliot" was witness to its inception and likely unaware of how easy was its creation and how enduring of a memory it has remained. Digitally recorded in the late '80's, and perhaps, ultimately the fastest production of all my work."
Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."
Returning to Classical Music of the 21st Century - Vol. 6, Faegre added:
"Innocent and childlike, this composition is among the oldest in my catalog. Written about 1977 on an available upright, a Steinway Grand is heard in the production's intro followed by sections of cellos, French horns, violins, percussion and harpsichord. "Abraham Carlton Elliot" wcj seeks to capture the imagination and wonder of the post-toddler worldview from my vantage of about 23 years of age."
Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:
"…his composition, arrangement, and production skills are so vast that supervisors will view each piece as independent islands full of relative possibilities."
"Abraham Carlton Elliot" is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
