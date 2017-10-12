On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement with Rosenklang Records

On Top Of a Cloud Founder and Composer, Leland Thomas Faegre

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement ofto, a compilation CD from various artists by"a well-established label and music management company with over fifteen years of experience in the field of music marketing and management."Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:"Written on the occasion of his fifth birthday, "Abraham Carlton Elliot" was witness to its inception and likely unaware of how easy was its creation and how enduring of a memory it has remained. Digitally recorded in the late '80's, and perhaps, ultimately the fastest production of all my work."Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."Returning toFaegre added:"Innocent and childlike, this composition is among the oldest in my catalog. Written about 1977 on an available upright, a Steinway Grand is heard in the production's intro followed by sections of cellos, French horns, violins, percussion and harpsichord. "Abraham Carlton Elliot" wcj seeks to capture the imagination and wonder of the post-toddler worldview from my vantage of about 23 years of age."Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide., an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Faegre:is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/