October 2017
Amazon Qualifies True Green Organics 100% Organic Dish Soap As Prime Eligible

ADA, Mich. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- True Green Organics™ recently announced its qualification for Prime Eligibility on Amazon.com. This allows members of Amazon's Prime program to receive Free Shipping when they purchase an 8oz or 16oz bottle of the eco-friendly liquid detergent.  The concentrated Eco-Safe dish liquid is a 2-in-1 product which means it can be used for a sink full of dishes or a full load in the dishwasher.  According to the official Amazon product listing, the organic dish soap contains zero toxins, is septic safe, garden safe and vegan.  The company states that there product is produced in an environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

The company stated that being Amazon Prime Eligible gives the product much more exposure.  "Having the Amazon Prime tag on our listing gives us the ability to reach many more customers that shop the online platform." says the spokesperson for True Green Organics.  "Speaking for myself, I'm much more inclined to look for and purchase an item that is marked Prime because the free 2-day shipping is the major benefit of the membership"

As a member of Amazon Prime, customers receive many benefits, including free 2-day shipping on eligible products with a purchase of $25 or more. (http://amzn.to/2yRs2n9) Other Prime benefits include the ability to live-stream movies, TV shows and music. Members also have access to unlimited online photo storage, wcj exclusive deals and more.

About True Green Organics:

As a family owned small business, we try to be good stewards of our lakes, streams, water-ways and the environment as a whole.  Our focus is on the principles for a sustainable future in generations to come on our planet Earth.  We are all on it together.  (https://www.truegreenorganics.com/) The True Green Organics™ 100% Organic Dish Soap is offered exclusively on Amazon.com.

Mindy Gerald
***@truegreenorganics.com
Click to Share