Amazon Qualifies True Green Organics 100% Organic Dish Soap As Prime Eligible
Prime Members Now Get Free Shipping When They Buy The100%Green Dish Liquid
The company stated that being Amazon Prime Eligible gives the product much more exposure. "Having the Amazon Prime tag on our listing gives us the ability to reach many more customers that shop the online platform." says the spokesperson for True Green Organics. "Speaking for myself, I'm much more inclined to look for and purchase an item that is marked Prime because the free 2-day shipping is the major benefit of the membership"
As a member of Amazon Prime, customers receive many benefits, including free 2-day shipping on eligible products with a purchase of $25 or more.
About True Green Organics:
As a family owned small business, we try to be good stewards of our lakes, streams, water-ways and the environment as a whole. Our focus is on the principles for a sustainable future in generations to come on our planet Earth. We are all on it together. (https://www.truegreenorganics.com/
Mindy Gerald
***@truegreenorganics.com
