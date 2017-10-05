News By Tag
Ogden Family Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Community Outreach Medical Center
Kema Ogden, President and Co-Founder of the Ogden Family Foundation, recently became Executive Director of the Community Outreach Medical Center, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit community clinic that provides high-quality comprehensive healthcare, intensive care management and collaborative outreach to medically underserved populations in the greater Southern Nevada region.
"It is such a privilege and honor to merge with the Community Outreach Medical Center," Ogden said. "Their mission fits perfectly with ours in helping Southern Nevada's underserved populations receive the education, training and medical services that would otherwise be unattainable to them in enjoying a healthy and productive lifestyle. Together, we currently have some unbelievable programs operational and also in development to better serve our underserved populations. It's very exciting for me to be working with such a professional and philanthropic organization as COMC."
COMC offers a wide-range of medical services that includes: prenatal care for teenagers and women ages 16 to 40 in partnership with the University of Nevada School of Medicine and University Medical Center Hospital's Baby Steps Program; an extensive HIV/AIDS program; cancer screenings; family planning services for women such as Pap Smears, mammograms, pregnancy tests, gynecology services and birth control and services for men that include testicular exams, prostate screening, nutritional counseling and safe-sex counseling.
The Ogden Family Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization providing services in the Henderson and Las Vegas area, was co-founded by Kema Ogden and husband, football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden. Their young children work at the nonprofit as volunteers. The organization seeks to instill healthy living habits and a sense of self-worth in Las Vegas and Henderson's underprivileged populations. wcj The Foundation accomplishes this through structured academic, athletic, health and wellness programs in a safe and nurturing environment. The Ogden Family Foundation has been awarded the Best of Henderson award in Education in 2015 and 2016.
The Community Outreach Medical Center is located at 1140 Almond Tree Lane, Suite 306, Las Vegas, NV 89104. For more information, call 702-657-3873.
The Ogden Family Foundation is located at 10624 S. Eastern Ave., Suite A-195, Henderson, NV 89052. For more information, call 702-617-4763.
For more information, visit http://www.communityoutreachmedicalcenter.org or www.theogdenfoundation.org/
