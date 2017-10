Credit Union will be holding a "Café, Pastelitos and Croquetas" fundraiser

-- South Florida's oldest credit union is again supporting National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During the month of October members and non-members alike can come into the credit union's Medley branch to obtain a free copy of "What Every Women Should Know" prepared by the National Breast Cancer Foundation.In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Compass Financial Federal Credit Union will host a "Café, Pastelitos and Croquetas" fundraiser all day on Friday, October 20. They will be giving away the goodies to encourage donations in any amount to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The event will be held at their Medley Branch located at 9960 NW 116 Way, Suite 5, Medley, FL"Every family knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer," said Leonardo Acosta, President/CEO of Compass Financial Federal Credit Union. "We are committed to help educate women about the benefit of early detection, education and support services."Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for twelve years, NBCF provides support through their National wcj Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education and research programs. For more information, please visit http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org Compass Financial Federal Credit Union was founded 1936 and is rated Excellent by BauerFinancial, the nation's leading bank and credit union rating and research firm. Compass Financial offers a wide range of services including no-free checking, savings accounts, club accounts, auto loans, personal loans, and home improvement loans. For complete information on Compass Financial Federal Credit Union, please visit http://www.compassffcu.org or call 305-887-9781.