YOU.: new music from Fiasco Disaster

Fiasco Disaster finally releasing the new Dance/Pop Album You. this fall!

-- Originally signed to the DistroKid in 2015, Fiasco Disaster (FD) went on to record for CDBABY Fiasco Disaster label. Prior to graduating from college, FD (dj Flash at time) did a weekly show at Oniks radio in Kharkiv (UKR), then worked as a local DJ and show manager at the same station. In addition to his original compositions, FD has remixed songs by Modern Talking, Madonna, Moby Matt Darey,FD's second studio album YOU. was released on November 10, 2017 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBtXYjAQCCE)with the first single "Just Like Fire" (July 17, 2017). The second single, a cover titled "Convulsions", was released on October 5th 2017. The music video for "Just Like Fire" premiered on Web in 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHOQyHG_CeEFD Music styles are mostly electronic ambient, and hi-nrg. Also relaxing. FD's personal music preferences are very wide from disco, electronic to alternative and heavy metal.Album YOU.: wcj combining many of the music genre, electronic, pop, ambient and a bit of a rock as well. Fiasco Disaster write mostly on the computer using old yamaha synthesizer, and new casio. As well As some (recently bought) guitar chords.Album You took 6 month to write and another 6 month for engineering. Singing, Play Producing and arranging by Fiasco Disaster.