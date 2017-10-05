News By Tag
YOU.: new music from Fiasco Disaster
Fiasco Disaster finally releasing the new Dance/Pop Album You. this fall!
FD's second studio album YOU. was released on November 10, 2017 (https://www.youtube.com/
FD Music styles are mostly electronic ambient, and hi-nrg. Also relaxing. FD's personal music preferences are very wide from disco, electronic to alternative and heavy metal.Album YOU.: wcj combining many of the music genre, electronic, pop, ambient and a bit of a rock as well. Fiasco Disaster write mostly on the computer using old yamaha synthesizer, and new casio. As well As some (recently bought) guitar chords.
Album You took 6 month to write and another 6 month for engineering. Singing, Play Producing and arranging by Fiasco Disaster.
