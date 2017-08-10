News By Tag
Sidesip: The Safest Travel Drink Container Launches on Kickstarter October 17th
Stop Distracted Driving, Stop Distracted Living with Sidesip
Current travel drink containers make you tilt your head back forcing you to take your eyes off of the road. Sidesip allows you to drink with a normal drinking motion but with straight-ahead visibility
Sidesip is launching a 30-day Kickstarter campaign with an $18,000 goal on October 17, 2017. The first 250 early adopters who pledge will get Sidesip as a reward at over a 25% discount!
Jeremy Lopynski, founder, explains: Clear View Cups, LLC, a family-owned company and the makers of Sidesip, recognized the need for a new design for travel drink containers when a family member was in a major auto accident due to a distracted driver who had taken his eyes off of the road while drinking coffee. The design change was logical; move the spout where the liquid is sipped to the side of the cup so that your nose does not force you to tilt your head back and the cup is not in the way.
Sidesip also was built with all of the other features of the highest quality drink containers to include:
The 18/8 Stainless Steel Cup keeps hot drinks hot for 10 hours and cold for 20 hours. The cup is double-walled and vacuum sealed. The BPA-Free Tritan™ top is engineered to be better. The top is clear, durable, safe and stylish. The top re-directs the liquid to the side spout which allows maximum straight ahead vision. The cup fits under most single serve coffee makers and in most auto cup holders.
Sidesip is available in three colors as part of the initial Kickstarter launch: Leather wcj Black, Powder White, and Titanium.
About Clear View Cups LLC
Clear View Cups LLC was formed by the Lopynski family in Centreville Virginia to help improve safety while driving. After the Kickstarter campaign, Clear View Cups LLC will manufacture and sell a line of travel tumblers for hot and cold drinks that are designed to reduce distractions and enhance convenience when drinking beverages.
Contact Information
Jeremy Lopynski
Clear View Cups LLC
Vice President of Marketing
marketing@clearviewcups.com
If you are interested in meeting with Clear View Cups LLC you should email Jeremy. High-resolution screenshots and logos can be found at www.sidesip.com.
Contact
Jeremy Lopynski
***@clearviewcups.com
End
