Caribbean Cargo DC Pledges Continued Support of Hurricane Relief In Partnership with T
Leading Caribbean Shipping Company in the Mid-Atlantic Provides Post-Hurricane Logistics and Warehouse Storage During Hurricane Reconstruction
Mainstream news stations such as CNN and other regional news stations in the U.S. continue to feature the harsh conditions in the Caribbean. The world stared in horror while the Caribbean islands most affected gave reports of death tolls and structural damages.
Today the crippled islands work tirelessly with their neighbors and the rest of the world to recover from massive setbacks to their infrastructure in the wake of two of the worst hurricanes experienced in over 3 decades. The Caribbean diaspora is busy with relief efforts powered by compassion for native isle and the need to stand together as One Caribbean after experiencing such great loss and tragedy.
Two compassionate members of the Caribbean diaspora are Guyanese-born Royston DeSouza and his business partner, Ansel Hall, of Trinidad and Tobago. The duo are co-owners of Caribbean Cargo DC – a leading international shipping and logistics company based in Lanham, Maryland.
Most recently, DeSouza and Hall joined forces with Dominican natives Cecil "BJ" Lockhart and Gabriel Christian, Esq. to form The Caribbean Business Alliance (CBA): a nonprofit offering the Mid-Atlantic region a premier business-to-
During the nonprofit's launch -- which was sponsored by The Prince George's County Office of Economic Development and the PG County Chamber of Commerce -- the CBA co-founders made a plea for assistance for hurricane victims. CBA urged the business owners in attendance to make contributions to cover the cost of warehousing for local churches and other organizations in need of storage of relief supplies being prepared for shipment to the Caribbean.
The partnership between Caribbean Cargo DC wcj and CBA raised money to cover the cost of three months of warehousing of hurricane relief supplies. The warehousing secured is at no cost to NGOs and other charity organizations who do not have the space and resources to cover logistics for pending hurricane relief supplies.
Additional months of warehousing with extended logistics support are expected as Caribbean Cargo DC and CBA pledge to continue to raise funds to alleviate storage costs to those providing aid.
Log on to www.CaribbeanCargoDC.com or email The Caribbean Business Alliance (CBA) at SponsorCBA@gmail.com to offer support for post-hurricane reconstruction efforts.
LaDàna Drigo
Above Prestige Public Relations
***@aboveprestigepr.com
