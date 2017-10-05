 
Industry News





NYC Veterans Alliance Successfully Advocates Against the Reduction of Services at the Brooklyn VAMC

Congressman Dan Donovan Led the Drive to Reverse a VA Proposal that would have Reduced Medical Services, Harmed Thousands of Local Veterans
 
 
NYC Veterans Alliance
NYC Veterans Alliance
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- In response to the VA decision to abandon its proposal to remove critical medical services at the Brooklyn VA Medical Center, NYC Veterans Alliance (http://www.nycveteransalliance.org/) releases the following statement:

"In August, our members sounded the alarm on a proposal by the VA NY Harbor Healthcare System to close inpatient surgeries at the Brooklyn VAMC, which rallied local politicians to take action. We are proud to announce today that we've heard from Congressman Dan Donovan's office that this plan has officially been abandoned!" said Kristen Rouse, U.S. Army Veteran, Founding Director of NYC Veterans Alliance, and Brooklyn resident.

Rouse added, "We applaud the leadership of Congressman Donovan and the bipartisan advocacy of the many Brooklyn elected leaders who stood against closure and contraction of services at the Brooklyn VAMC. As our leaders and our community are well aware, we must focus on improving VA care for our city's veterans, not reducing available options. We are pleased to see that the veterans who rely on the Brooklyn VA can rest assured that all existing services will remain open and available for them. We send special thanks to member Lee Covino who ensured that we took action on this vital issue."

The wcj complete press release from Congressman Donovan's office can be viewed here (https://donovan.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/don...).

#          #          #

About NYC Veterans Alliance

Started in January of 2015, NYC Veterans Alliance is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that improves the lives of veterans and their families in the NYC metropolitan area and empowers military veterans to become politically active through four engaging programs – Policy & Legislative Advocacy, Community Outreach, Get Ready to Run, and Civic Leadership. With the mission to advocate legislative action for all military veterans and their families while offering political engagement opportunities, NYC Veterans Alliance serves NYC's 220,000+ veterans and 250,000+ dependent family members. For more information, please visit www.nycveteransalliance.org.

Contact
Jacqueline Silva, Silva Communications
***@silvacommunications.com
End
Source:NYC Veterans Alliance
Email:***@silvacommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Military Veterans, Brooklyn VAMC, Local Politics
Industry:Non-profit
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
