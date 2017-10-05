News By Tag
NYC Veterans Alliance Successfully Advocates Against the Reduction of Services at the Brooklyn VAMC
Congressman Dan Donovan Led the Drive to Reverse a VA Proposal that would have Reduced Medical Services, Harmed Thousands of Local Veterans
"In August, our members sounded the alarm on a proposal by the VA NY Harbor Healthcare System to close inpatient surgeries at the Brooklyn VAMC, which rallied local politicians to take action. We are proud to announce today that we've heard from Congressman Dan Donovan's office that this plan has officially been abandoned!" said Kristen Rouse, U.S. Army Veteran, Founding Director of NYC Veterans Alliance, and Brooklyn resident.
Rouse added, "We applaud the leadership of Congressman Donovan and the bipartisan advocacy of the many Brooklyn elected leaders who stood against closure and contraction of services at the Brooklyn VAMC. As our leaders and our community are well aware, we must focus on improving VA care for our city's veterans, not reducing available options. We are pleased to see that the veterans who rely on the Brooklyn VA can rest assured that all existing services will remain open and available for them. We send special thanks to member Lee Covino who ensured that we took action on this vital issue."
About NYC Veterans Alliance
Started in January of 2015, NYC Veterans Alliance is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that improves the lives of veterans and their families in the NYC metropolitan area and empowers military veterans to become politically active through four engaging programs – Policy & Legislative Advocacy, Community Outreach, Get Ready to Run, and Civic Leadership. With the mission to advocate legislative action for all military veterans and their families while offering political engagement opportunities, NYC Veterans Alliance serves NYC's 220,000+ veterans and 250,000+ dependent family members. For more information, please visit www.nycveteransalliance.org.
