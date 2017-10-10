News By Tag
Pop Star Jahna Sebastian's New Album 'The Alchemist' is now Available on all Digital Stores
Multi-talented Songstress Jahna Sebastian's New Album 'The Alchemist' is now Available on iTunes, Tidal and all Digital Stores
Ms. Sebastian's goal has always been to motivate, inspire and encourage people around the world to not limit themselves. Ms. Sebastian does everything herself in her humble studio. She doesn't have a machine behind her but you would never know that. She is a boss and her well produced album showcases that. She has been described as the female Prince. She plays every part of the music instrumental on the keyboards and engineered all of the sounds.
The Alchemist touches on different topics on the journey about discovery of the self. Ideas, questions raised in our culture, as we are about to enter a new era. It represents the synthesis much needed, the unity of elements that can represent anything and everything in our world. This is a message of hope right now. It also raises philosophical questions about our existence as humans in the current times. This is the beginning of the Way of the Alchemist. It is the foundation to the stories to come.
Ms. Sebastian recently held an album listening at her studio Multivizion Music which was streamed live on her Instagram accounts @jahnasebastian and @multivizionmusic. It was also streamed live on model /influencer Diane's page who has over 128K followers and was also present in her studio.
Ms. Sebastian played every song on the album and discussed how the songs came to be and the meaning behind them. People from all around the world tuned in and were commenting on how much they enjoyed the lyrics, music and the message of her album.
Ms. Sebastian wore a custom made t shirt with the album's artwork while chatting with her fans. Diane wore a t shirt with the 'Aftermath' single cover art printed on it. The t shirts can be purchased from her web site http://jahnasebastian.com.
Ms. wcj Sebastian is currently collaborating with artist such as Gareth Nathan, Alex Riley and many others in her studio Multivizion Music. She recently recorded with buzzing grime artist Mufasah. His rap battle video with popular Russian grime artist Redo on VERSUS BATTLE BPM got a million views on Youtube in a day and counting. She is also working with talented Russian artist Ainur Timergaliev who did the artwork for the albums cover on an upcoming exhibition which will feature their works in art and music respectively and is the ultimate continuation of the album's concept.
The brunette beauty also collaborated with fashion designer Biblos Glasgow for her new collection 'The Opulent Queen.' While working on this collection she pioneered a new concept that she titled 'Poetic Fashion Story' where she writes a poem to describe each image of a shoot. This is a new innovative concept that is a mix of fashion and poetry where a model brings the photos to life with words. Ms. Sebastian wrote a poem to express the photos she modeled.
Footage of Jahna Sebastian's album listening:
https://www.instagram.com/
The Alchemist Soundcloud link:
https://soundcloud.com/
Link to purchase:
https://jahnasebastian.bandcamp.com/
About Jahna Sebastian
Jahna Sebastian who was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigious Russian Academy of Music is a multifaceted power house of talent. She has released three EPs all composed, produced, arranged, mixed by herself. 'The Edge of Love' (2014), 'I Am Free" (2014), 'Love Over Hate' (2016) twelve music videos including 'One Day', 'Poison', 'One and a Million' with The Lost Enemy produced by her, 'I Am Free', 'Love Over Hate', 'Us', 'Elephant Stomp' with Calibre. She has collaborated with haute couture designers. She pioneered a new format 'Poetic Fashion Story' with a photo shoot 'The Opulent Queen' for designer Biblos Glasgow writing thirteen verses for thirteen picture to describe every photo. She has been collaborating with HellavaGIRL on many looks for her single covers and album. She is also the brand ambassador for Biblos Glasgow. She has walked the runways for many high fashion designers as a model and sits front row as a celebrity guest. She has been honored and received an award as the Ambassador for Ladies of All Nations International. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated for Russian Urban Music Awards.
She has performed at many shows including London Peace Concert, Leicester and Manchester Carnivals main stage, in front of 100,000 people at Glastonbury Festival with rock star group Kasabian, headlined Baltic Summer Festival and Hip Hop International UK and many more. She also performed with Kasabian at the Alan Carrshow. The sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on many projects at her studio Multivizion Music.
Media Contact
Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group
kathy@klprgroup.com
