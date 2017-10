Pop Star Jahna Sebastian's New Album 'The Alchemist' is now Available on all Digital Stores

Multi-talented Songstress Jahna Sebastian's New Album 'The Alchemist' is now Available on iTunes, Tidal and all Digital Stores

Jahna Sebastian

Media Contact

Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

kathy@klprgroup.com Kathy Liautaud/KLPR Group

End

-- Singer/songwriter/producer and engineerrecently released her much anticipated new album '. The critically acclaimed album is now available on iTunes, Tidal and all digital stores. The album features her smash singlesand 'All songs were written, recorded, produced, arranged and mixed by Ms. Sebastian at her studio Multivizion Music. The project was a one woman project, everything created was done by Ms. Sebastian. The album features beats that you can dance to in the club and at festivals while listening to a powerful message at the same time.Ms. Sebastian's goal has always been to motivate, inspire and encourage people around the world to not limit themselves. Ms. Sebastian does everything herself in her humble studio. She doesn't have a machine behind her but you would never know that. She is a boss and her well produced album showcases that. She has been described as the female Prince. She plays every part of the music instrumental on the keyboards and engineered all of the sounds.The Alchemist touches on different topics on the journey about discovery of the self. Ideas, questions raised in our culture, as we are about to enter a new era. It represents the synthesis much needed, the unity of elements that can represent anything and everything in our world. This is a message of hope right now. It also raises philosophical questions about our existence as humans in the current times. This is the beginning of the Way of the Alchemist. It is the foundation to the stories to come.Ms. Sebastian recently held an album listening at her studio Multivizion Music which was streamed live on her Instagram accountsandIt was also streamed live on model /influencer Diane's page who has over 128K followers and was also present in her studio.Ms. Sebastian played every song on the album and discussed how the songs came to be and the meaning behind them. People from all around the world tuned in and were commenting on how much they enjoyed the lyrics, music and the message of her album.Ms. Sebastian wore a custom made t shirt with the album's artwork while chatting with her fans. Diane wore a t shirt with thesingle cover art printed on it. The t shirts can be purchased from her web site http://jahnasebastian.com Ms. wcj Sebastian is currently collaborating with artist such asand many others in her studioShe recently recorded with buzzing grime artist. His rap battle video with popular Russian grime artistongot a million views on Youtube in a day and counting. She is also working with talented Russian artistwho did the artwork for the albums cover on an upcoming exhibition which will feature their works in art and music respectively and is the ultimate continuation of the album's concept.The brunette beauty also collaborated with fashion designerfor her new collection '' While working on this collection she pioneered a new concept that she titled '' where she writes a poem to describe each image of a shoot. This is a new innovative concept that is a mix of fashion and poetry where a model brings the photos to life with words. Ms. Sebastian wrote a poem to express the photos she modeled.Footage of Jahna Sebastian's album listening:The Alchemist Soundcloud link:https://soundcloud.com/multivizionmusic-1/sets/the-alchemist-by-jahna-sebastian-album-2017-produced-by-jahna-sebastianLink to purchase:https://jahnasebastian.bandcamp.com/album/the-alchemistwho was classically trained on piano and earned her degree in "Music Business" at the age of 20 at the prestigiousis a multifaceted power house of talent. She has released three EPs all composed, produced, arranged, mixed by herself. 'The Edge of Love' (2014), 'I Am Free" (2014), 'Love Over Hate' (2016) twelve music videos including 'One Day', 'Poison', 'One and a Million' with The Lost Enemy produced by her, 'I Am Free', 'Love Over Hate', 'Us', 'Elephant Stomp' with Calibre. She has collaborated with haute couture designers. She pioneered a new format 'Poetic Fashion Story' with a photo shoot 'The Opulent Queen' for designer Biblos Glasgow writing thirteen verses for thirteen picture to describe every photo. She has been collaborating withon many looks for her single covers and album. She is also the brand ambassador forShe has walked the runways for many high fashion designers as a model and sits front row as a celebrity guest. She has been honored and received an award as the Ambassador for Ladies of All Nations International. She has an astonishing track record of hundreds of songs including recording entire album by Oxxxymiron "Vechniy Jid" which had been rated Best Rap Album of 2011 in Russia and nominated forShe has performed at many shows including London Peace Concert, Leicester and Manchester Carnivals main stage, in front of 100,000 people at Glastonbury Festival with rock star group, headlined Baltic Summer Festival and Hip Hop International UK and many more. She also performed with Kasabian at theThe sultry songstress also had the pleasure of headlining the Baltic Summer Festival. She is currently working on many projects at her studio