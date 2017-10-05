News By Tag
Chronicle Launches CTA Video for LGBT History Month
The video, featuring activists, is a call to action for the community to document, preserve, and share the history and ongoing story of the LGBTQ+ movement.
The video is part of an effort to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ chronicle (currently 1938 - present), a crowdsourced, ongoing visual record of the subject.
The video (which can be seen wcj at tinyurl.com/
"Now more than ever, it is important to preserve and share LGBTQ+ history," said Steven McBride, Chronicle Founder/CEO. "We need to know and understand the past and present in order to create a better future, together."
Members of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to engage with the video as well as add their noteworthy photos with descriptions to the LGBTQ+ chronicle to be part of the visual history effort. The chronicle can be accessed at https://www.onechronicle.com/
Rachel DuShey, Communications Manager
***@onechronicle.com
