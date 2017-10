Chronicle Launches CTA Video for LGBT History Month

The video, featuring activists, is a call to action for the community to document, preserve, and share the history and ongoing story of the LGBTQ+ movement.

Contact

Rachel DuShey, Communications Manager

***@onechronicle.com Rachel DuShey, Communications Manager

End

-- Chronicle, the new collaborative visual storytelling platform, has launched a video for LGBT History Month showing the story of the LGBTQ+ movement through photos contributed by the community.The video is part of an effort to raise awareness of the LGBTQ+ chronicle (currently 1938 - present), a crowdsourced, ongoing visual record of the subject.The video (which can be seen wcj at tinyurl.com/lgbtqhistoryvideo), features leading organizations and activists such as Equality Forum, the coordinators of LGBT History Month; Gwendolyn Ann Smith, founder of Trans Day of Remembrance;and YouTube influencers Mekkk and AreTheyGay."Now more than ever, it is important to preserve and share LGBTQ+ history," said Steven McBride, Chronicle Founder/CEO. "We need to know and understand the past and present in order to create a better future, together."Members of the LGBTQ+ community are invited to engage with the video as well as add their noteworthy photos with descriptions to the LGBTQ+ chronicle to be part of the visual history effort. The chronicle can be accessed at https://www.onechronicle.com/ chronicles/lgbtq/