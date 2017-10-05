News By Tag
Insignia Health's PAM now available through CaseTrakker care management solutions
CaseTrakker® Dynamo incorporates Insignia Health's Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) survey directly into its care management platform to help build and track personalized care plans that increase activation and improve health outcomes
CaseTrakker Dynamo offers a unique, customizable, web-based interface that has been designed to allow the integration of external care management tools directly into its software. This allows case managers to provide excellent care management using a wide variety of industry tools without leaving the application.
Health plans, hospital systems and health service organizations using CaseTrakker software can now administer PAM to their members and receive a PAM score and level within seconds. This capability provides case managers with seamless access to actionable information for generating tailored care plans that enhance condition management strategies for their members.
According to Michael Simpson, founder and CEO of CaseTrakker Software, "The CaseTrakker Software team works to evolve our product to offer customers a solution that exceeds the needs of the continually changing Health Care market. Partnering with Insignia Health to build PAM into CaseTrakker's care management platform suite further expands the efficiencies available to manage members across the continuum of care."
CaseTrakker also captures a historical record of successive PAM scores and levels, allowing case managers to evaluate the effectiveness of each member's goals and action steps toward increasing activation. Activation level, as revealed by PAM, has proven to be one of the strongest predictors of health behavior and outcomes. PAM is also an NQF-endorsed performance measure.
"We know that low-activated individuals utilize more healthcare resources and have the most to gain from health support programs," said Craig Swanson, President of Insignia Health. "The integration of PAM within CaseTrakker provides access to an important vital sign that case management professionals can reference to guide the support that they provide to their members."
"With over 70 organizations using CaseTrakker daily to meet their medical management needs for Medicare, Medicaid, Special Needs and Commercial groups, I am confident that together CaseTrakker and Insignia Health can improve the quality of care that individuals receive and help case managers work more effectively and efficiently,"
Insignia Health specializes in helping health systems, health plans, hospitals, care management services, and other organizations assess patient activation and develop strategies for helping individuals become more successful managers of their health and health care. Insignia Health applies its proprietary family of health activation assessments to measure each individual's wcj self-management competencies. The Patient Activation Measure® and over 15 years of health activation research form the cornerstone of a complementary suite of solutions that help clinicians, coaches and population health providers improve health outcomes and lower costs. Today, Insignia Health supports health activation efforts of more than 250 organizations and 400,000 patients in over a dozen countries. More information can be found at http://www.insigniahealth.com or by writing to info@insigniahealth.com.
CaseTrakker allows health care organizations to successfully manage member care through collaboration with providers, payors, referral agencies, and facilities. Its solutions incorporate extensive automation capabilities with highly efficient tools to help make these partnerships graceful throughout the entire continuum of care and across all touch points. To further extend the capabilities of its software, it offers customized portals that can serve both Providers and Members, access to the software in a disconnected status for Case Managers in the field, an array of cloud services and integration with clinical content partner products. The software's unique design interface also allows its clients to make significant programming changes with limited coding knowledge. CaseTrakker continually strives to meet the current demands of the marketplace by offering a solid product that focuses on providing stability, quality and affordability to its ever-growing customer base. As a leading provider of care management software, CaseTrakker guarantees that the dedication of its staff cannot be surpassed and the capabilities of the CaseTrakker solution will exceed your expectations. For more information, go to http://www.casetrakker.com or write to lisa@casetrakker.com.
