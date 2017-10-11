News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Valerie's House and VITAS Hospice Collaborate to Help Grieving Children
Grief center and nation's largest hospice provider have common goals
"We are honored to partner with this highly respected provider of hospice and bereavement support," said Angela Melvin, founder and CEO of Valerie's House. "It is a natural partnership as wcj VITAS works with families at the end of life, and Valerie's House is there to help the children of those families grieve."
VITAS Healthcare, a pioneer and leader in the hospice movement since 1978, provides end-of-life hospice and palliative care for adult and pediatric patients with life-limiting illnesses. It works with patients and families in Collier County and Naples to provide comfort and preserve dignity in the face of terminal illness. VITAS is the nation's leading hospice provider.
Valerie's House is a special place for children and families in Southwest Florida to connect with one another and learn the tools to heal after they have experienced the death of someone they love. The organization's vision is that no child will grieve alone. Valerie's House opened in January 2016 and has locations in both Lee and Collier counties. For more information about Valerie's House, contact info@valerieshouseswfl.org. Valerie's House is a United Way Partner Agency and is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information, go to www.valerieshouseswfl.org.
Contact
Angela Melvin
***@valerieshouseswfl.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 11, 2017