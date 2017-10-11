News By Tag
CTM Media Group Announces Winners of the 2017 Best Brochure Awards
The award recognizes excellence in brochure design and highlights tourism attractions, restaurants, museums and destinations. Considering factors for the selection committee include brochure headline, construction, content and overall appeal. The award-winners were selected among 4,300 tourism brochures in over 30 states and provinces.
"On behalf of CTM, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all 2017 award winners. We are pleased to recognize excellence in brochure design and marketing achievements. We look forward to placing these promotions in tourists hands this season," states Peter Magaro, CTM Media Group President.
Congratulations to all the CTM Media Group 2017 Regional Award winners.
Ontario Regional Best Brochure Awards
Sousatzka
Day out with Thomas
Safari Niagara
Canadian Museum of Nature
The Papanack Zoo
The Haunted Walk
New England Regional Best Brochure Awards
Taza Chocolate
Whale Watching & Puffin Cruises
Conway Scenic Railroad
Weston Community Council
Cross Sound Lighthouse Tours
Mid-Atlantic Regional Best Brochure Awards
Ground Hog Day
Helicopter Flight Services
Luna Park
Entertainment Cruises
Catskill Mountain Railroad
Zipline Canopy Tours at Hunter Mountain
Cape May Brewery
Visit Avalon New Jersey
Museum of the American Revolution
Herr's Snacks Factory Tour
Echo-Dell Indian Echo Caverns
IMAX Smithsonian Theaters
St. Michaels
Roer's Zoofari
Midwest Regional Best Brochure Awards
Brookfield Zoo
Circus World
Paisley Park
Sea-Life
Tanganyike wcj Wildlife Park
Gateway Motorsports Park
Mohican Adventures
Gateway Clipper
Southeast Regional Best Brochure Awards
Key West Water Adventures
Sawgrass Recreation Park
Jupitar Inlet Lighthouse and Museum
Stone Mountain Park
Babyland
Ruby Falls
6 of the 39 award winners advanced to the International Association of Visitor Information Providers annual competition in Berlin, Germany where they were judged against brochures from around the world. This year, CTM Media Group's top nominees included Helicopter Flight Services, Herr's Snack Factory Tour, Central Amusement International – Luna Park, Papanak Zoo, Captiva Farms, and Whirlpool Jet Tours.
Herr's Snack Factory tour placed 3rd in the overall World's best brochure competition hosted by Visitor International. (http://www.visitorinternational.com/
Congratulations to all the nominees and award-winners.
About CTM Media Group
CTM Media Group Inc. is owned and operated by IDW Media Holdings Inc. ( OTC Pink Markets: IDWM). CTM Media Group Inc. is one of the largest distributors of visitor and tourism information in North America serving 19,000 locations and reaching 300 million visitors. More than 3,000 clients consider CTM an integral part of their marketing strategy – many of them for more than 25 years. CTM partners with hotels, attractions, convention centers, transportation centers, sporting goods shops, and more to pur their clients directly in front of visitors - right at the moment when they're making decisions about what to do next. For additional information visit http://www.ctmmediagroup.com
Contact
CTM Media Group
***@ctmmediagroup.com
