CTM Media Group Announces Winners of the 2017 Best Brochure Awards

Worlds Best Brochure - 3rd place International Winner

-- CTM Media Group, one of the largest distributors of visitor and tourism information in North America, announced the winners of their 2017 Annual Best Brochure Awards at their annual meeting last week in Rye Brook, New York.The award recognizes excellence in brochure design and highlights tourism attractions, restaurants, museums and destinations. Considering factors for the selection committee include brochure headline, construction, content and overall appeal. The award-winners were selected among 4,300 tourism brochures in over 30 states and provinces."On behalf of CTM, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all 2017 award winners. We are pleased to recognize excellence in brochure design and marketing achievements. We look forward to placing these promotions in tourists hands this season," states Peter Magaro, CTM Media Group President.Congratulations to all the CTM Media Group 2017 Regional Award winners.SousatzkaDay out with ThomasSafari NiagaraCanadian Museum of NatureThe Papanack ZooThe Haunted WalkTaza ChocolateWhale Watching & Puffin CruisesConway Scenic RailroadWeston Community CouncilCross Sound Lighthouse ToursGround Hog DayHelicopter Flight ServicesLuna ParkEntertainment CruisesCatskill Mountain RailroadZipline Canopy Tours at Hunter MountainCape May BreweryVisit Avalon New JerseyMuseum of the American RevolutionHerr's Snacks Factory TourEcho-Dell Indian Echo CavernsIMAX Smithsonian TheatersSt. MichaelsRoer's ZoofariBrookfield ZooCircus WorldPaisley ParkSea-LifeTanganyike wcj Wildlife ParkGateway Motorsports ParkMohican AdventuresGateway ClipperKey West Water AdventuresSawgrass Recreation ParkJupitar Inlet Lighthouse and MuseumStone Mountain ParkBabylandRuby Falls6 of the 39 award winners advanced to the International Association of Visitor Information Providers annual competition in Berlin, Germany where they were judged against brochures from around the world. This year, CTM Media Group's top nominees included Helicopter Flight Services, Herr's Snack Factory Tour, Central Amusement International – Luna Park, Papanak Zoo, Captiva Farms, and Whirlpool Jet Tours.Herr's Snack Factory tour placed 3in the overall World's best brochure competition hosted by Visitor International. ( http://www.visitorinternational.com/ news/the-best- brochur... Congratulations to all the nominees and award-winners.About CTM Media GroupCTM Media Group Inc. is owned and operated by IDW Media Holdings Inc. ( OTC Pink Markets: IDWM). CTM Media Group Inc. is one of the largest distributors of visitor and tourism information in North America serving 19,000 locations and reaching 300 million visitors. More than 3,000 clients consider CTM an integral part of their marketing strategy – many of them for more than 25 years. CTM partners with hotels, attractions, convention centers, transportation centers, sporting goods shops, and more to pur their clients directly in front of visitors - right at the moment when they're making decisions about what to do next. For additional information visit http://www.ctmmediagroup.com