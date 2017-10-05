News By Tag
Teacher of the Week Awarded to Mrs. Jamie Sesselman, Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School
"Congratulations to Mrs. Jamie Sesselman, Biology Teacher at the Warrensburg Junior-Senior High School. Mrs. Sesselman not only teaches Biology, but she has been the AP Biology Teacher in Warrensburg for over 16 years. She is a great motivator and knows how to get the best out of each student. Mrs. Sesselman's teaching methods have proven to be highly effective as shown in her students AP Biology test scores over the years. She loves her job and her students are excited that Mrs. Sesselman is our Teacher of the Week!"
The Teacher of the Week is nominated by a fellow school community member who wants to acknowledge their dedication to students and enthusiasm for learning. All school employees including teachers, aides, assistants, administration staff, janitors, nurses, bus drivers, and more are eligible to receive the award. To nominate a special school employee, email teacher@adirondackbroadcasting.com. View past Teachers of the Week at: www.tctfcu.org.
Nominations wcj are kept on file throughout the school year and one recipient is selected each Monday morning and announced on-air at Adirondack Broadcasting radio stations. The award includes gift certificates to local businesses, a commemorative plaque, flowers and gift bag. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by TCT Federal Credit Union and Adirondack Broadcasting.
About TCT Federal Credit Union: TCT Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative focused on providing their members with high quality savings and loan services. Since 1959, TCT has assisted members and families of the tri-county teaching communities as well as employees of local businesses with their financial needs. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge and Queensbury. Visit www.tctfcu.org for more information on membership eligibility.
