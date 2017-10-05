News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Amanda Steele Joins Irvine Office Of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
"I have a real love for this area," said Amanda, who has a bachelor of science degree in business marketing, plus over 10 years of experience in sales and communication. "This area is so exciting right now with all the new construction of restaurants, plazas, and businesses of all types. You really have everything at your fingertips. I love that you can travel just a short way and have a whole new wide variety of food, shopping, and entertainment. It has more of a neighborhood feel, so its great for families or first-time home buyers. You really get a nice mix of everything."
After obtaining her real estate license, Amanda she said she wanted to affiliate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties because of its reputation, training, mentoring/coaching, office culture, and brand recognition.
"It was important for me to choose a brokerage that was established in the Orange County market as well as known wcj throughout the U.S.," she said. "Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties reaches all types of markets, and I'm excited to be with a company with a proven track record."
"Amanda knows how to communicate with people, create relationships, and genuinely cares about everyone involved in every transaction,"
"For me it really is all about the client," Amanda said. "I just want to do a great job and work as hard for them as I can. This is possibly the most important and biggest decision for people in their life. I want to be as helpful as I can be to make the process as seamless as possible."
Amanda enjoys working out and living a healthy lifestyle. She teaches a fitness class, belongs to several fellowship groups, loves animals, and eating well. To put her skills to work to help you achieve your real estate goals, contact Amanda anytime at 618-316-3615 mobile, 949-794-5700 office, or amandasteele@
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in close to 60 offices spanning the Central Coast to San Diego. In 2016, our expert agents assisted nearly 12,500 customers in selling or buying a home, with a total closed volume of more than $12 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, call 858-523-4940.
Contact
Bill Bartshe - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
California Properties
***@bhhscal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse