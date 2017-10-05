 
Eagle Glen Welcome Home Center is Now Open

 
 
Eagle Glen's Welcome Home Center is now open and pre-selling new homes.
Eagle Glen's Welcome Home Center is now open and pre-selling new homes.
 
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Seattle has opened their brand-new Welcome Home Center at Eagle Glen in Lake Stevens. This community is scheduled to open two model homes for touring next month, but in the mean time they can visit the coffee-house style Welcome Home Center for presales and more information.

"We cannot wait to Grand Open this community next month, but interested buyers are encouraged to join our VIP list until then or come in and speak with a New Home Consultant," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Right now we have a handful of homes available for sale at pre-model prices that won't be offered once it's time for the Grand Opening."

Eagle Glen offers five distinctive floorplans available, each of which showcases Lennar's all-new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design featuring an elevated level of Everything's Included® features that now include home automation. Home sizes range approximately from 2,086 to 3,395 square feet and offer four to five bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts from the design process, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during the construction process. The result is reliable coverage throughout every square foot of the home.

Adding to the significant value that the Everything's Included® program already offers — such as beautiful granite or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, hands free front wcj door locks from your smart phone from Baldwin and Kwikset, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.

Interested homeshoppers can join the VIP list online or by visiting Eagle Glen's Welcome Home Center. Located at 1525 99th Avenue South East in Lake Stevens, it's open seven days a week from noon to 6 p.m. and eager homeshoppers can call 855-761-9436 to schedule an appointment with a knowledable New Home Consultant.

Floorplans and renderings are available online. Learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/seattle.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Click to Share