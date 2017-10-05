News By Tag
Keith Fisher Named Manager of Sherman Oaks-Metro Art Office Of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Previously Associate Manager and Estate Agent under Gladys Azenzer, who is handing over the manager role while remaining as a valued member of the office, Keith is an expert on the San Fernando Valley, where he grew up and has lived most of his life. He has been a licensed agent serving the area for more than 25 years.
"I pride myself on a casual, open-door, transparent management style," said Keith, a Sherman Oaks resident. "I'm really an agent at heart. So I think like an agent. I'm very concerned about my agents and how they're able to maneuver and navigate through changing markets. I want to be able to help them as best I can from their perspective.
"We're a family here, and there's a core group that's been here for a very long time. wcj We want to continue that sort of family growth. It's important to have a cohesive, similar, likeminded group working in the same cultural atmosphere and working toward the same common goal. You have to have fun. When you do, the success comes as a result of everyone being collaborative. That's the environment I want to keep going."
"Keith has done a stellar job working with Gladys, as well as assisting with our Studio City office, and we are delighted to have him lead the more than 80 agents in our Sherman Oaks-Metro Art office on to an even stronger future," said Mary Lee Blaylock, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. "New and veteran agents alike are finding Keith to be a terrific manager, mentor, and friend. Congratulations to Keith for this well-deserved milestone in his distinguished career in San Fernando Valley residential real estate."
If you are an agent considering your next career move, Keith will arrange a confidential interview. Reach him at 310-738-3356 mobile, 818-528-3200 office, or kjf@bhhscal.com
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in close to 60 offices spanning the Central Coast to San Diego. In 2016, our expert agents assisted nearly 12,500 customers in selling or buying a home, with a total closed volume of more than $12 billion.
