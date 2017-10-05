 
News By Tag
* Pain Clinic
* Rd Johnson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


R.D. Johnson Construction completes Pain Clinic renovations at HealthPark Commons

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- R.D. Johnson Construction, Inc. has completed construction management services for the interior renovations of the Lee Health Pain Clinic in the Outpatient Center at HealthPark Commons, located at 16281 Bass Road in Fort Myers.

The project combined two separate spaces of the building, creating a larger clinical space for a more efficient and patient-friendly facility. The project included the renovation of physicians' offices, exam rooms, waiting areas and restrooms. The project was completed in two phases, allowing the facility to remain open during the renovation, and was completed wcj without disruption to the patients visiting the facility or its scheduled procedures.

R.D. Johnson's Aaron Harder was the project manager, Jerry Gallaugher was the project superintendent and Chrissy Zimmerman was the project manager assistant. Burt Hill of Pollock Krieg Architects, Inc. was the project architect.

Founded in 2000, R.D. Johnson Construction, Inc. is a full-service construction management and general contracting firm serving all Southwest Florida. The company specializes in the construction and renovation of commercial and health care facilities and has extensive experience in the development of a wide range of small to multi-phase projects. R.D. Johnson Construction, Inc. is located at 15800 Brothers Court, Suite 8 in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-489-0930, email info@rdj.construction or visit http://www.RDJ.Construction.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:R.D. Johnson Construction
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com
Posted By:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Pain Clinic, Rd Johnson
Industry:Construction
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share