R.D. Johnson Construction completes Pain Clinic renovations at HealthPark Commons
The project combined two separate spaces of the building, creating a larger clinical space for a more efficient and patient-friendly facility. The project included the renovation of physicians' offices, exam rooms, waiting areas and restrooms. The project was completed in two phases, allowing the facility to remain open during the renovation, and was completed wcj without disruption to the patients visiting the facility or its scheduled procedures.
R.D. Johnson's Aaron Harder was the project manager, Jerry Gallaugher was the project superintendent and Chrissy Zimmerman was the project manager assistant. Burt Hill of Pollock Krieg Architects, Inc. was the project architect.
Founded in 2000, R.D. Johnson Construction, Inc. is a full-service construction management and general contracting firm serving all Southwest Florida. The company specializes in the construction and renovation of commercial and health care facilities and has extensive experience in the development of a wide range of small to multi-phase projects. R.D. Johnson Construction, Inc. is located at 15800 Brothers Court, Suite 8 in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-489-0930, email info@rdj.construction or visit http://www.RDJ.Construction.
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
