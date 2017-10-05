 
Industry News





Transaction Announcement - Brewery & Restaurant Industry

Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes Deal in the Brewpub Industry
 
 
DENVER - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado Closes Deal in the Brewpub Industry

Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado, a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a brewery and restaurant in Colorado Springs, traded to a new owner due to the support of Chris Cantwell.

"Living and working in the Denver Metro area I have seen first hand the immense growth in the brewing industry here," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "Working with the owners of this brewery I was allowed a different, front seat view to the development in Colorado Springs and their brew scene. And I must say it's a delight to be surrounded by so many flourishing small business owners in Colorado!"

The brewery was sold and will be rebranded, remodeled and reopened as a brand new wcj exciting brewery concept in the market in the next coming months.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Denver

Transworld Colorado is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and Front Range Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.

For more information visit http://www.tworlddenver.com.

Source:Transworld Business Advisors of Colorado
Email:***@tworlddenver.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Brokers, Sell A Business, Transworld Business Advisors
Industry:Business
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Companies
