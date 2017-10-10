News By Tag
McCormick Construction Announces Groundbreaking of Evolution Warner Center Multifamily Development
New development will increase neighborhood housing availability and provide state-of-the-art amenities to residents
The new development is timely as it will serve the growing population of the area, easing traffic congestion from the populous downtown Los Angeles area and providing more walkability and accessibility to the nearby Orange Line. The complex is located near the 34-acre Promenade Mall, the Kaiser Permanente Hospital, the 1.1 million-square-
Additionally, the development provides increased housing opportunities for the nearby San Fernando Valley, which comprises a mix of businesses in aerospace, health care, financial and professional services industries.
The complex will comprise, four live/work units, 57 studios, 139 one-bedroom units, 73 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units as well as 309 structured parking stalls. Additional features and state-of-the art amenities will include: a resort-style pool and spa, fitness center, Internet lounge, pet wash, bicycle repair, rooftop barbecue terrace and an outdoor community kitchen.
"This development is an exciting one for us as we have seen the continued growth and housing demand spike in this area," said Michael McCormick, CEO and president of McCormick Construction. "Evolution Warner Center will serve the growing needs of the community by providing convenience and accessibility, as well as extensive amenities that facilitate a sense of community and ease the stress of today's busy lifestyles."
"The Evolution project will be the crown jewel of the Warner Center residential community," said Todd Pratt, co-founder and managing partner of Evolution Strategic Partners. "We are thrilled to be partnered with McCormick Construction on this development, which will provide additional housing for the area's growing population."
The McCormick Construction project team includes Diego Perez, project manager; Kevin Ellyson, assistant project manager; Maysam Razipour, project engineer; and Ken Wenger, project superintendent. Evolution Strategic Partners, LLC is co-founded by Todd Pratt and Parham Yedidsion, along with Todd Acalin, partner and director of development. The architect for the development is Urban Architecture Lab.
The development is scheduled to be completed fall 2019. For additional information on the project, visit: http://mccormickbuilds.com/
About McCormick Construction:
Since 1914, McCormick Construction has been impacting the culture of buildings and businesses in the Western United States. McCormick specializes in providing a full-range of services, including general contracting, wcj pre-construction, construction management, design-build and tenant improvements. McCormick is dedicated to delivering quality workmanship and contributing to the well-being of the community in public service, job creation and economic growth. In addition to industrial, McCormick specializes in corporate and creative office, entertainment, education, interiors, retail, and multifamily residential complexes. McCormick's multifamily experience includes mixed-use and hospitality projects. McCormick has completed projects across California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah. For more information, please visit www.mccormickbuilds.com.
About Evolution Strategic Partners:
With its roots going back to the late 1990's, the firm has evolved into its current operating platform known as Evolution, which was created to deliver mixed use apartment projects that maximize value and returns for the next generation. The Evolution team has over 150 years of collective experience in real estate development, construction and operation of mixed use, multifamily, and industrial assets. Evolution consists of affiliated real estate development and general contracting companies that provide seamless execution for each investment. Evolution's aim is to build the most respected development company, while delivering on time and on budget projects at every turn. For more information, please visit www.evolutionstrategic.com.
