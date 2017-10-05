 
Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Anesthetist Turned NoMo Mogul Starts to Go Global

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Nausea? Taken care of! Migraines? No problem! Taking over stores around America? Already ahead of you. For NoMo Nausea's CEO Jacqueline Darna, nothing is impossible.

Being a pregnant anesthetist, Jacqueline Darna noticed just how much nausea affected other women with children. She was once told the only way to cure her intense nausea was to be placed under a medically induced coma. Darna was determined to prove those doctors wrong. Come to find out, she not only proved those doctors wrong, but Darna created an entire empire based on curing nausea of all sorts.

NoMo Nausea started as a company from the inside of a garage, then climbed up the entrepreneurial ladder to the 8th floor of a thriving business center. Not only has Darna herself become a success story, but the company as a whole has done nothing but skyrocket into shelves across America. Once only found in local ma and pop stores, the NoMo Brand has gained VIP access to CVS and Bed Bath and Beyond's throughout the country.

Currently, NoMo Nausea has birthed a handful of other aromatherapy products, curing everything from dog nausea to hangovers. All these products use wcj absolutely no pills, and all the ingredients included in the bands are all natural. The design is not only brilliant, but stylish, coming in an assortment of colors and sizes. The wristbands combine aromatherapy, the use of heavenly peppermint to distract the brain, and acupressure, finding the pressure point in your wrist to perfectly fight off any feelings of nausea or migraines.

"My success is nothing compared to the relief thousands of Americans receive from these small bands, and I'm so happy to be the woman giving them such relief," Darna smiles. "Who knows what our team will think of next!"

Jacqueline Darna, along with the rest of the country, has been flabbergasted by the incredible success of the, once only locally bought, all-natural wristband.

More About NoMo Products

The NoMo Products have been featured on television networks such as ABC and NBC, as well as morning talk shows. The aromatherapy and acupressure techniques have been patented and are an all-natural, latex-free product. This product was founded by Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington on his online spin-off show The Big Pitch.

www.nomonausea.com

