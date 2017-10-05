News By Tag
Doran, Camp, Nitz, St. Clair Headline Creators At Wizard World Oklahoma City Comic Co, Oct. 27-29
Steve Geiger, Jeremy Clark, Genese Davis, Travis Langley, Victor Dandridge Among Other Talented Comics Creators At Cox Convention Center; Creative Stage To Feature Demonstrations, Discussions All Weekend
As previously announced, Doran has been named the seventh honoree in the Wizard World Hall of Legends, a new initiative to celebrate the artists, writers and insiders who have built the industry and those who continue the traditions. She will be honored at a ceremony on Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage.
Artist Alley in Oklahoma City will also feature such notables as Jim Mehsling ("Star Wars," "The Walking Dead"), Jeremiah Lambert ("Transformers,"
While this marks the first Wizard World event in Oklahoma City, Wizard World held three successful Comic Cons in nearby Tulsa from 2014-2016.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 13th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard wcj World calendar, Oklahoma City show hours are Friday, October 27, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Oklahoma City, visit http://wizardworld.com/
