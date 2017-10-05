 
Doran, Camp, Nitz, St. Clair Headline Creators At Wizard World Oklahoma City Comic Co, Oct. 27-29

Steve Geiger, Jeremy Clark, Genese Davis, Travis Langley, Victor Dandridge Among Other Talented Comics Creators At Cox Convention Center; Creative Stage To Feature Demonstrations, Discussions All Weekend
 
 
Bob Camp (credit: Luigi Novi)
Bob Camp (credit: Luigi Novi)
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Colleen Doran (Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible Stan Lee, Troll Bridge), Bob Camp ("Ren & Stimpy"), Jai Nitz and Wes St. Clair ("Fu Jitsu"), Jeremy Clark (""GFT: Apocalypse," "Day of the Dead"), Genese Davis (The Holder's Dominion), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown") and Dr. Travis Langley (Batman and Psychology: A Dark and Stormy Night, Wonder Woman Psychology: Lassoing the Truth) are among the top comics creators scheduled to attend Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City. The inaugural event will be held at the Cox Convention Center, October 27-29.

As previously announced, Doran has been named the seventh honoree in the Wizard World Hall of Legends, a new initiative to celebrate the artists, writers and insiders who have built the industry and those who continue the traditions. She will be honored at a ceremony on Friday, October 27, at 7 p.m. on the Entertainment Stage.

Artist Alley in Oklahoma City will also feature such notables as Jim Mehsling ("Star Wars," "The Walking Dead"), Jeremiah Lambert ("Transformers," "Masters of the Universe"), Dallas E. Caldwell (144: Cursed), Patricia Loofbourrow (The Jacq of Spades), Thomas Estrada (Toy Story 3, Cars 2), Brian Winkeler ("Bastard Road," "Knuckleheads"), Mariana Llanos ("Tristan Wolf," "Luca's Bridge"), Tamara Grantham (Dreamthief, Shine series) and more.

While this marks the first Wizard World event in Oklahoma City, Wizard World held three successful Comic Cons in nearby Tulsa from 2014-2016.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The 13th event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard wcj World calendar, Oklahoma City show hours are Friday, October 27, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, October 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Oklahoma City is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Oklahoma City, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/oklahoma-city.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched the digital Wizard magazine and introduced WizPop, a daily news service reporting on the biggest pop culture  stories of the day, and featuring a weekly recap covering the news of the week. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally.

The 2017-18 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
Click to Share