Designing Women Boutique Announces Plans for 2017 Gala-Tickets Now Available
"We are thrilled to host our 13th annual Gala and are looking forward to a wonderful evening of jazz music, fine food, and a live auction," said Ida Zito, president of the DWB board. "We've had generous support from the community through sponsorships and donations, and if ticket sales continue to go well, we expect the Gala will be sold out."
The evening begins at 5 p.m. with cocktails and jazzy music on the lawn and terrace. Dinner will be catered by Michael's on East and will be followed by Jazz Cabaret entertainment provided by the West Coast Black Theatre Troupe. There will also be vocals by Savannah Wise and music by John Rinell & Jazz Ensemble. A highlight of the Gala will be a live auction led by Michael Klauber that will include gift baskets, excursions and vacation packages. The emcee of the evening will be Carolyn Michel.
Planning of the 13th annual gala is supported by the efforts of committee members Carole Crosby, Melissa Furman, Rita Greenbaum, Linda Gross, Janet Gale Hammer, Cindy Mason, Carolyn Michel, Diane Roskamp, Jennifer Rust, Renee Shead, Batina VanWalholl, Savannah Wise, Ida Zito, sponsors and volunteers. Proceeds from the event will help to fund DWB's grant program that benefits local arts and human services organizations. Tickets are $250 and may be purchased online at DesigningWomenSRQ.org.
About Designing Women Boutique
Established wcj in 2002, Designing Women Boutique is Sarasota's premier non-profit boutique featuring upscale fashions, jewelry, fine art and home goods. They also offer concierge estate liquidation and downsizing services. Through their sale of consigned, donated and new merchandise as well as sponsorships, donations and other fundraising activities, DWB has granted over $1.75 million to more than 75 local recipients. Their mission is to grow funding for the benefit of Sarasota's arts and human services organizations.
DWB is located at 1226 North Tamiami Trail. For information, call 941-366-5293 or go to DesigningWomenSRQ.org.
