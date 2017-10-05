News By Tag
MedShare Responds to Hurricane Recovery in Puerto Rico
Nonprofit organization sends $122,000 worth of emergency supplies to Puerto Rico
Following requests for emergency supplies by communities in Puerto Rico, MedShare partnered with several local organizations and philanthropists to deliver essential supplies and equipment quickly after the storm hit:
· In partnership with The UPS Foundation and The North American Jewish Federation, MedShare delivered 100 generators to assist in returning power to Puerto Rican communities devastated by the hurricane.
· Filmmaker Tyler Perry donated his private plane to deliver emergency supplies, including MedShare medical supplies, to Puerto Rico.
· Jackson Healthcare donated the use of their corporate jet to deliver MedShare supplies and transport hurricane refugees off of the island.
· MedShare delivered $43,000 worth of medical supplies to Centro Medico outside of San Juan. The donation included wcj several pieces of essential equipment, including a defibrillator desperately needed by their emergency surgical team.
· Medical Mission Teams on their way to Puerto Rico for relief work are encouraged to collect medical supplies at MedShare.
Cooperation is the key to effective, impactful, and lasting aid, which is why MedShare is partnering with 20 different organizations to deliver supplies directly to the people who need them most. In addition to these partners, MedShare depends on our local community for volunteers to prepare supplies to be sent to disaster-stricken areas, for donations to facilitate the swift delivery of supplies to communities in need, and for contributions to our supply drives.
MedShare is also providing disaster relief in Sierra Leone, Nepal, Mexico, and other Caribbean islands impacted by the storms. For details on supply drives visit www.medshare.org/
