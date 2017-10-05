 
MedShare Responds to Hurricane Recovery in Puerto Rico

Nonprofit organization sends $122,000 worth of emergency supplies to Puerto Rico
 
 
ATLANTA - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- MedShare, a global humanitarian aid organization based in Atlanta, has donated $122,000 worth of emergency supplies to Puerto Rican communities in need following the recent hurricanes. Power and telecommunication services still have not been restored in many areas of the island, making the delivery of aid to rural communities nearly impossible. Hospitals and clinics have gone without power, as well as San Juan's airport. Luis Romero, Vice President of the Puerto Rico Telecommunications Alliance, told Wired on Monday, "Yesterday the airport went without electricity again, and the major hospital went without for 18 hours." Included the $122,000 donated by MedShare were 100 generators to help communities restore power. MedShare plans to send an additional $67,000 worth of medical supplies and equipment to healthcare partners on the ground in the coming weeks.

Following requests for emergency supplies by communities in Puerto Rico, MedShare partnered with several local organizations and philanthropists to deliver essential supplies and equipment quickly after the storm hit:

·      In partnership with The UPS Foundation and The North American Jewish Federation, MedShare delivered 100 generators to assist in returning power to Puerto Rican communities devastated by the hurricane.

·      Filmmaker Tyler Perry donated his private plane to deliver emergency supplies, including MedShare medical supplies, to Puerto Rico.

·      Jackson Healthcare donated the use of their corporate jet to deliver MedShare supplies and transport hurricane refugees off of the island.

·      MedShare delivered $43,000 worth of medical supplies to Centro Medico outside of San Juan. The donation included wcj several pieces of essential equipment, including a defibrillator desperately needed by their emergency surgical team.

·      Medical Mission Teams on their way to Puerto Rico for relief work are encouraged to collect medical supplies at MedShare.

Cooperation is the key to effective, impactful, and lasting aid, which is why MedShare is partnering with 20 different organizations to deliver supplies directly to the people who need them most. In addition to these partners, MedShare depends on our local community for volunteers to prepare supplies to be sent to disaster-stricken areas, for donations to facilitate the swift delivery of supplies to communities in need, and for contributions to our supply drives.

MedShare is also providing disaster relief in Sierra Leone, Nepal, Mexico, and other Caribbean islands impacted by the storms. For details on supply drives visit www.medshare.org/hurricane-relief.

About MedShare

MedShare (http://www.medshare.org/) is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.

MedShare Social Media Channels

Twitter: @MedShare (https://twitter.com/medshare)

Facebook @MedShareMission (https://www.facebook.com/MedShareWesternRegion/)

Instagram: @MedShareOfficial (https://www.instagram.com/medshareofficial/)
Source:
Email:***@medshare.org Email Verified
Phone:7703235858
Tags:Hurricane, Puerto Rico, Relief
Industry:Health
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Services
Click to Share